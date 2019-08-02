Number Neighbor: Best Replies and Reactions

A number neighbor is a person who has the same phone number as you except for the last digit, according to Twitter.

Thousands of people on social media are reaching out to their “text door neighbors,” trying spark a conversation and see if there is any chemistry, however, everyone has been getting mixed results.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some People Didn’t Click With Their Number Neighbor

I tried to text my number neighbor 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AFMykUVnVK — Tyler Baron (@TylerBaron1) August 2, 2019

Tyler Baron said he tried texting his number neighbor. Unfortunately, the conversation was cut short the 25-year-old Tyler found out his number neighbor was 16.

One time my phone number neighbor posted an escort ad and accidentally posted my number https://t.co/BXMHwRTz6z pic.twitter.com/WZ7bkz7do8 — Courtney (@Courrtney_B) August 1, 2019

Courtney said that her number neighbor accidentally posted her phone number to an escort website. Courtney had to contact the woman, described in her advertisement as a “knock out face 36DDD BIG BOOTY PARTY GIRL,” and let her know of the mistake.

my number neighbor is rude pic.twitter.com/MxIhUJqBDI — m@thew (@TweetPotato314) August 2, 2019

A man named Matt sent his number neighbor a nice message and introduction. He said the response he got was rude.

“The store gave us consecutive numbers when we bought the phones you idiot,” Matt’s wife responded.

Jenny said she got a text from her number neighbor. Unfortunately, it was only her brother.

Fuck you number neighbor pic.twitter.com/Wtrxfkdzyt — ęzzy (@benitezx0) August 2, 2019

Some people had it worse than others. Ezzy’s number neighbor said she called the cops on her for harassment.

Wayne’s number neighbor asked him to “please stop breathing.”

Me waiting for my number neighbor to text me first pic.twitter.com/D420HTird9 — tiny tori (@_tinytori) August 2, 2019

Tiny Tori said she’s waiting for her number neighbor to text her first.

Some People Really Hit it Off With Their Number Neighbor

texted my number neighbor….safe to say i got a new best friend pic.twitter.com/nArUSC7sXW — faizan (@_faizann) August 2, 2019

“texted my number neighbor….safe to say i got a new best friend,” Fazian wrote.

Fazian’s number neighbor was hesitant to let him in, however, after some explaining, the two became friends.

i met my phone number neighbor & i love them pic.twitter.com/xyrRvJuTfy — 🍋 (@gisellereyna1) August 1, 2019

Giselle Reyna shared the conversation with her phone neighbor. The two exchanged memes back and forth for a while and Giselle said she loves her number neighbor.

Tried texting my phone number neighbor and I think I made a friend pic.twitter.com/WW0wkQb2J4 — Tyler Rians (@TR_Bubs) August 1, 2019

Tyler Rians made a friend in his number neighbor Noah. The two played games and made plans to talk again.

my number neighbor was pretty cool and gave me a potato casserole 🥘 pic.twitter.com/gdjpH4C83r — flanesito (@frantaasticx_) August 2, 2019

Flanesito said, “my number neighbor was pretty cool and gave me a potato casserole.”

my number neighbor is more loyal than mosta you already pic.twitter.com/NutUEf7xBX — tiny bull (@Waquelyn) August 2, 2019

Tiny Bull said her California-based number neighbor is more loyal than most.

Gloria is hoping she can get a job from her number neighbor.

Some People Seem to Be Meeting Their Twin

My number neighbor and I ending racism 🤜🏼🤛🏿 pic.twitter.com/qXVopPN85T — Mikey McDermott (@MikeyMcD50) August 2, 2019

Mikey McDermott introduced himself to his number neighbor, Shawn, and the two became fast friends. Shawn said they were more than friends, they were “famm.” Both 19-year-old males with a birthday coming up, Mikey suggested that Area 51 cloned them.

“My number neighbor and I ending racism 🤜🏼🤛🏿,” McDermott wrote.”

so i texted my phone number neighbor and we are the exact same?? person? i’m really shook and i need everyone to go do it NOw! pic.twitter.com/kGzESBd60A — chey (@byeshy) August 2, 2019

Chey had a similar experience. She messaged her number neighbor only to find out that they both have a limited number of friends, own two bunnies, are going for a doctorate in psychology, and have bipolar disorder.

forget a number neighbor i found my number twin! we are so alike :) pic.twitter.com/Mp5vSYeq3O — val (@ded_inside69) August 2, 2019

Val said to forget number neighbors and start texting number twins. She’s been texting back and forth with herself.