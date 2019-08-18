Scott Disick’s House: See Photos of His Home

On the second episode of Flip It Like Disick, Scott started work on what he called the Jed Smith House, built a luxurious treehouse for his three children with Kourtney Kardashian, and hinted at a remodel for his own home, more specifically his pool.

The show, which premiered on Sunday, August 4, 2019, provides a glimpse into the Lord’s life as he buys, flips, and sells glamourous properties around Los Angeles.

Disick’s team can often be seen sitting around the kitchen table at his $6 million dollar Cape Cod-style home in Hidden Hills. After catching a glimpse of Disick’s digs, many fans are desperate to see more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scott Gave Kris Jenner a Tour of the Home in 2016

According to E!, in a deleted scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, shortly after Scott moved into his 8,110-square-foot residence in 2016, he gave his “mother figure” Kris Jenner a tour.

“I kinda like that it feels like a Hamptons house,” Scott said to Kris.

The two walked through the home and around the 1.3-acre property, both noted that the stunning view is the best part of the house. Then, Scott showed Kris the kids’ rooms. Penelope’s room was decorated with multicolored polka dots and Mason’s room was simple with blue and white stripes.

“God Scott, before you know it you’re going to get a dog and be all domestic on me,” Kris joked.

Scott also showed off the master bedroom and bath, as well as his impeccably organized closets, which Kris called “so fabulous.”

Scott’s Kitchen is a Hub

Since purchasing the home in 2016, Disick has made a lot of changes inside and out. The home is now tastefully styled and extremely functional. Scott and his design team can often be seen meeting around his kitchen table on Flip It Like Disick.

Scott shared a photo of his youngest son, 4-year-old Reign, standing on the granite countertop. The round table can be seen in the background, as well as light hardwood floors and a large statue.

Just off of the dining area is a living space, which can be seen in another adorable photo of Reign posted to Scott’s Instagram account. The room is complete with white furniture, a dark coffee table, a sleek fireplace, and a large flatscreen television.

By the looks of things, the living area is a popular hangout spot for Disick and his family. In a picture he posted to Instagram, Scott can be seen snuggled up on the couch with Reign for a movie night in January 2019.

The kids aren’t the only people who spend a lot of time around Disick’s house. In another photo posted to his Instagram, Scott can be seen lounging with his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Scott’s Hinted at Renovating His Pool

In the second episode of Flip It Like Disick called “Family Matters,” Scott built a tricked out treehouse for his kids. The place was built like a tiny home, complete with a loft, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and central air conditioning.

Mason said the place was “lit” while Penelope seemed preoccupied with trying to get her tongue to touch her nose. The two kids can be seen floating in the pool at Scott’s house in a photo on his Instagram page.

“I’ve always wanted to redo the pool in my backyard,” Scott said at the end of the episode.

Scott revealed that not only is he interested in flipping other peoples’ homes, he would also like to do some work on his own. He can be seen installing a “100 percent zero edge pool,” which will make Scott’s home “such a different world.” You can see more photos from inside Scott’s multi-million dollar home here.