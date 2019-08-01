How to Stream & Download Drake’s ‘Care Package’ Album

Drake surprised his fans in the best possible way on August 1, posting a notice on Instagram that he will dropping an a new record entitled Care Package on Friday. Set to be released at midnight, Care Package is a compilation album of some of Champagne Papi‘s biggest hits and personal favorite tracks throughout his musical career, including a few songs there were never given an official release such as “Can I” and “Dreams Money Can Buy.”

The Grammy Award winning rapper captioned the album cover photo, “Available Friday on all platforms. Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package,” and in the next photo, released the full official track list for the album. The two songs the Toronto Raptors’ super fan released after their NBA Championship win, “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave,” are not included in Care Package. Featured artists include J.Cole, Rick Ross and James Fauntleroy.

Drake hasn’t dropped a new album since 2018, when Scorpion was released. This new compilation album is set to be released at midnight ET on Friday, August 2, and will be available on all streaming platforms. Listed below are all the various streaming services Care Package will be available, and the different ways in which you can listen.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Drake’s studio album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Drake’s album will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Drake’s Care Package album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists. To start your free trial, click here.

Preview ‘Care Package’



Because this album contains previously released tracks, it’s possible to start jamming out to Care Package before its officially released on Friday. Below is the full list of songs included on the new record:

1. Dreams Money Can Buy

2. The Motion

3. How Bout Now

4. Trust Issues

5. Days in the East

6. Draft Day

7. 4PM in Calabasas

8. 5AM in Toronto

9. I Get Lonely

10. My Side

11. Jodeci Freestyle (Ft. J. Cole)

12. Club Paradise

13. Free Spirit (Ft. Rick Ross)

14. Heat of the Moment

15. Girls Love Beyoncé

16. Paris Morton Music

17. Can I

