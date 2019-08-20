Tahzjuan Hawkins: Who Is the New Bachelor in Paradise Contestant?

During week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise season 6, cast members will be eliminated and new ones will enter the beach in search of love and to stir up drama among the already-developing couples. One of those hopefuls (and potential trouble makers) is Tahzjuan Hawkins.

The episode description for episode 6, the one in which 25-year-old Hawkins is expected to enter, reads “Demi tells Chris how conflicted she feels; a new arrival has her designs on Chris; Demi reconnects with the woman she left behind.” Is Tahzjuan the “new arrival” threatening to steal Chris from Katie? Unlikely, as rumor has it Hawkins instead has her eyes on the fan-favorite John Paul Jones, who was last seen building a connection with Tayshia Adams.

Although she did not confirm her involvement in week 3 of BIP, she posted a poignant quote in her Instagram story early Tuesday: “Know that deep inside, you are brilliant, brave, and so much stronger and more powerful than your fears.”

Here’s what you should know about Tahzjuan Hawkins before she joins Paradise in week 3:

She First Appeared on Colton Underwood’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Tahzjuan earned her place among the Bachelor Nation alums after competing on season 23 of The Bachelor as one of Coltun Underwood’s contestants. Fans of the show may not remember her, however, because she was eliminated in the first week. Her elimination was overshadowed by the night one elimination of Alex Dillon, who famously stepped out of the limo in a sloth suit to meet Underwood. Of her competitor’s entrance, she told the camera “I don’t know. What are you gonna tell your grandchildren? I pulled up in a sloth costume? You know, you have to, like, think these things through.”

According to her Bachelor cast bio, she is “grew up in Houston but moved to Colorado with her mom, brother and two dogs. She loves reading, outdoor concerts and shopping with her mom. She has a tattoo that says ‘I love bad ideas.'” Hopefully she will stick around longer than one night as a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise so that fans can get to know her better. Perhaps she can show off her tattoo on the beach in a bathing suit!

She Works for Lyft in Colorado & Was Recently Promoted

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hawkins has worked for the rideshare app Lyft for the past year and four months. At the time she competed on The Bachelor, her job title was Business Development Associate; however, it looks like she was promoted in August 2019 to Program Specialist.

Her LinkedIn reveals that she chose to receive her education in Colorado, too. She graduated from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in organizational communication, and is currently working towards earning her Master’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Colorado State University (her anticipated graduation date is 2020).

When she announced her acceptance into the graduate program on Instagram, she wrote in the caption “Pursuing all of my hopes & dreams in 2019 *ugly face crying* because last week I was accepted into CSU’s MBA program with a specialization in Data Analytics for Spring 2019 and I couldn’t be more proud of myself!”