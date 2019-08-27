How to Watch ‘Dance Moms’ Season 8 Finale Online

Dance Moms concludes its eighth season tonight on the Lifetime Network. The finale airs at 9/8c, and sees the ALDC team deal with tensions and inner-conflict as they head to the nationals in New York City.

Tonight’s episode is titled “New York Nationals,” and the synopsis reads, “The ALDC team heads to nationals in New York City, with three solos going head-to-head for the national title; tensions reach a boiling point when Abby is confronted with the ALDC’s big rival Studio 19.”

The show’s star, Abby Lee Miller, recently made headlines when she called out Good Morning America host Lara Spencer for mocking the notion of boys doing ballet. “Good Morning America, it’s time to wake up,” Miller said. “I’m not even gonna say her name because she’s getting way too much publicity and I don’t need every one of my followers following her. That’s not what we want here. We want so much more.”

“How about donating your salary for an entire year to the arts? That would be wonderful,” Miller continued. “[The male dancers’] Saturday morning ballet lessons sure paid off — they’re on Broadway, they’re on world tours, they’re in the new Steven Spielberg movie, I mean come on. It’s 2019, I thought this stuff was over, I guess I was wrong. And I’m not usually wrong. Anyway, I just wanted to let everyone know that I think every child should dance. Dance teaches you so much more than a tendu.”