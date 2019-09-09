A Very Brady Renovation Time & Channel

As TV locations go, it doesn’t get more memorable than the The Brady Bunch home(even if it was just used for exterior shots). Now, HGTV is partnering with the actors who portrayed those Brady kids for a special televised renovation. Premiering Monday, September 9th, A Very Brady Renovation reveals the process of turning a famous home into something every fan can enjoy.

Time: 9pm

Channel: HGTV

🎶That's the way we remade the Brady house! 🎶 We cannot wait to share this iconic project with you. A Very Brady Renovation premieres Sept. 9. #verybradyreno pic.twitter.com/cIEoKEsFZJ — HGTV (@hgtv) September 4, 2019

Episode 1 Synopsis: In an extended episode, the Brady Bunch kids have an emotional reunion at the famous Studio City, CA, home before beginning demolition. The Property Brothers team up with Christopher Knight to transport the front exterior back to 1969. Then, they work with Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase. From the idea to purchase the iconic Brady Bunch home through all the hoops it took to pull of this amazing build, we follow it all! (Courtesy HGTV)

An epic renovation from a very Brady generation! ✌Tune in and see @hgtv remake the iconic house on A Very Brady Renovation tonight at 9/8c. #verybradyreno pic.twitter.com/nHI0WjzQ84 — TLC Network (@TLC) September 9, 2019

Actors Involved: The series features actors Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen; fans of The Brady Bunch might know them better as Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby, and Cindy respectively. When asked about their participation, everyone involved was happy to revisit their past roles. In a conversation with Variety, Williams expressed what it meant to be back.

“The memories are so powerful, the nostalgia is so strong — and this is a period of time we’ve talked about for our entire lives. It’s not like we lived it and it went away, it stayed with us all this time,” Williams added. “But to see the house put together like that, I think brought it all right to the forefront.”

HGTV Personalities Involved: With the actors ready to oversee how the famous house would be transformed, it was on to which DIY professionals would help out. The network went with Mina Starsiak, Karen E. Laine, and Jasmine Roth as their go-to team. Not to be outdone, two teams of siblings also get in on the action. Jonathan and Drew Scott, as well as Leanne and Steve Ford, show off their talents throughout the series.

Do you have a groovy outfit picked out for the premiere of A Very Brady Renovation? Get inspired by some of your HGTV favs and tune in Monday at 9|8c to watch the show. #verybradyreno pic.twitter.com/FznVEyfTXm — HGTV (@hgtv) September 9, 2019

Series Tie-Ins: To celebrate the new renovation, the series Fast N’ Loud did their part and offered up a new Brady Wagon for the actors to enjoy. it was a full “transformation” that even added a third row of seats to the vehicle.