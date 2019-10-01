Why Is There No Below Deck Mediterranean Reunion for Season 4?

The season 4 finale of Below Deck Mediterranean is scheduled for Monday, September 30. Although there is usually a reunion episode that follows the Below Deck finales, this season’s conclusion will come and go without a follow-up special.

The official synopsis for the season 4 finale episode, entitled “Au Revoir, Sirocco,” reads “A boat catches fire in port stranding Sirocco with nowhere to go; the interior team resents Sandy’s harsh criticism; Jack and Aesha contemplate their future; Sandy calls out Hannah’s lack of passion for yachting.” This will be the last opportunity viewers at home have to see how things turn out of the crew; their drama will not be resolved or addressed on television beyond that finale.

According to Decider, a source informed them that there would not be a season 4 reunion episode for Below Deck Mediterranean.

Sad, but true. You can always catch up with our thoughts on this season on @BravoTV After Show. Thanks to all the fans & friends of #BelowDeckMed for your support & love thru all our seasons! We're not done yet…4 more episodes of S4 in the French Riviera. 👩‍✈️⚓️❤️🇫🇷 https://t.co/EZQFa7PIjD — Captain Sandy Yawn (@CaptSandyYawn) September 4, 2019

Captain Sandy Yawn, the reality spin-off’s star Captain, confirmed the news on Twitter, retweeting the article and adding “Sad, but true. You can always catch up with our thoughts on this season on

@BravoTV After Show. Thanks to all the fans & friends of #BelowDeckMed for your support & love thru all our seasons! We’re not done yet…4 more episodes of S4 in the French Riviera.”

Even though there will not be an official season 4 reunion episode, fans can at least tune in to the Below Deck Med After Show. BravoTV’s official Twitter confirmed that an After Show will be available for viewers to enjoy here.

While Bravo has not commented on their reason for not including a reunion episode for season 4, it likely has to do with upcoming programming for the new season of Below Deck. Usually, the reunion episodes the following week, in the show’s regularly scheduled timeslot. Since Below Deck picks back up with its 7th season on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c, a week after the Below Deck Mediterranean season 4 finale, a scheduling conflict is likely the reason Bravo chose to go without a reunion episode this time around.

This means that, although Below Deck Mediterranean fans may be disappointed by the absense of a season 4 reunion, they can jump right into a new season of the original Below Deck reality series without having to take any weeks off from the in-season action.

The description for that season 7 premiere episode, entitled “Man Down!” reads “Capt. Lee, Kate and Ashton are joined by six new crew members aboard M/Y Valor, as they explore the waters of Thailand; as first-time bosun, Ashton struggles with managing a crew of his own; Kevin stresses out while preparing a high-stakes dinner.” According to Bravo, the new season stars Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, Ashton Pienaar, Simone Mashile, Courtney Skippon, Kevin Dobson, Brian de Saint Pern, and Tanner Sterback.

Tune in to the season 4 finale of Below Deck Mediterranean, Monday, September 30 at 9/8c on Bravo.