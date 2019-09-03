Britney Spears’ Kids Granted Restraining Order Against Her Father

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, 67, is under investigation for alleged child abuse after getting into a physical altercation with his grandson, Sean Preston. Witnesses were interviewed by investigators and their findings will be turned over to the district attorney’s office, who will decide whether or not to press charges against Jamie.

As reported by The Blast, law enforcement sources said Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, went to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on August 25, and filed a police report against Jamie, alleging battery on his son. Sources said that after an argument, Jamie broke down Sean’s bedroom door, and “violently shook” his 13-year-old grandson. Britney’s two sons with Federline, Sean, and Jayden James, 12, have been granted a restraining order against Britney’s father. Jamie has not yet responded to the claims against him.

These troubling allegations come on the heels of the news that Federline, 41, and Spears, 37, have recently changed up their custody agreement. According to TMZ, the new formalized agreements filed on August 28, gives Federline the kids 70 percent of the time, to Spears’ 30 percent. When Britney is with the kids, she will not require supervision. The couple who were married from 2004 to 2007, previously shared custody 50-50. The singer has yet to comment on the new custody agreement, or the allegations being brought against her father.

Jamie Spears is Britney’s Conservator

Britney’s father has long been assumed to be the rock, and most stable figure in her life. Following her breakdown in 2008, a judge granted Jamie conservatorship, a role which he has held ever since. After Jamie suffered from a ruptured colon in January, Britney cancelled her residency in Vegas to spend more time with her family.

The pop star wrote in an Instagram post to her fans, “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

In April, Britney was checked into a mental health facility stemming from the stress of Jamie’s health, and while fans worried for her well-being, the singer insisted that she was not committed against her will. After leaving treatment, Spears seemed to be doing incredibly well. She was dedicated to working out, having date nights with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and spending quality time with her two boys. However, she hasn’t posted any new photos on Instagram since August 22, three days before Federline filed claims against Jamie.

READ NEXT: Simone Biles Asks for Space Following Brother’s Arrest for Murder