Could Kodi Lee Win ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2019? Voters Think So

Kodi Lee is one of the front-runners on America’s Got Talent 2019 and viewers think he could end up being the season 14 winner. Lee performs on part 1 of the semi-finals and fans who voted via Gold Derby gave him the most votes when asked which of the semi-finalists could win. Lee won 34 percent of the votes.

Kodi Lee’s Mother Tina Is His Biggest Supporter

Kodi Lee is a singer and a pianist, who is a blind and autistic musical prodigious savant and is often seen with his mom Tina at his side. In a recent interview with Parade, Tina said, “I am plainly proud of him. He has worked so hard and I have seen him turn it, he like flips the hat over. He just sucked in that audience. When I watch him do that, it’s magical. He just blows you away.”

She also told People that, “It’s so nice to see [audiences] enjoy his talent and not look at his disabilities. They see the real, real extraordinary talent in him. I feel relieved I’m not the only one who’s seen this extraordinary ability. He’s got a real talent, and I’ve always known he’s this real talent.”

Tina has said that through her son’s performances he aims to raise awareness for autism and she has helped Lee realize his musical dreams. When speaking with People, she said, “We worked as a family to help him just to be able to exist and co-exist with autism in our world. It’s been really hard for him, especially when your emotions are harder, they’re harder for him to deal with. The emotions are intensified for him. Our family works together to carry him through and support him.”

Kodie Lee Is an AGT Golden Buzzer Winner

Lee is one of the golden buzzer winners on AGT 2019 and judge Gabrielle Union is a huge fan of his. Union told Parade, “The second he opened his mouth and the first note came out, he stopped us all dead in our tracks. That says a lot about how society thinks and the limits we put on people. Before they’ve said a word, taken a step, we’ve decided what we think they are capable of, and it reminds us to never do that because we will miss out on magical moments, we will miss out on amazing world-changing, culture-shifting, once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

When giving her golden buzzer to Lee, Union was brought to tears. She told Lee and his mother Tina, “I’m a new judge this season and I’m also a new mom this year. It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars and the rainbows. Tonight, I’m going to give you something special.”

Kodi Lee has made it to the semi-finals on AGT and he is sure to make it to the finals, with the way he has performed and the way the at-home viewers have been voting. Do you think he could be the next winner?