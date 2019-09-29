John Sorial of TaDah Foods: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Sorial will appear on the season 11 premiere of Shark Tank. He is the founder of TaDah Foods, a business that specializes in making delicious East Mediterranean cuisine. TaDah Foods helps fund non-profit organizations that the company is passionate about, and it donates over 25% of its profits to organizations that are engaged in social change.

Sorial is hoping that a shark will invest in TaDah Foods, and bring the business more national exposure. Read on to learn more about Sorial’s upbringing, his professional past, and why he feels that TaDah Foods will lead to “meaningful connections” for its customers.

1. Sorial Was Born In New York & Raised By a Family of Restaurant Entrepreneurs

Sorial was born in New York City to a family of foodservice and restaurant entrepreneurs. He was fascinated by his family’s international cuisine, and became interested in duplicating it from an early age. “Growing up in NYC, you’re exposed to so many different types of food,” he told Triple Pundit. “It was the ‘United Nations’ of friends, neighbors and foods. It shaped who I was and what I did. It was the perfect playground for my inner chubby kid.”

After high school, Sorial went on to John Hopkins University, where he received a degree in Chemical Engineering. As he later admitted, though, he did not have an interest in becoming an engineer, and merely took it up because he had a natural talent for it. Sorial spent several years as an engineer and a marketing executive for online companies like AOL.

When a similar company approached him, Sorial asked for a large sum of money, assuming they would back out. “I knew I didn’t really want the job,” he admitted. “So I asked them for a ridiculous amount of money.” Despite his efforts, the company agreed to his demands, and he reluctantly took the position.

2. Sorial Quit His Marketing Executive Job to Found TaDah Foods In 2011

Sorial eventually quit his marketing executive job. He spoke out in a meeting against what he felt was the company’s unethical practice to boost profits. He was offered an opportunity to transfer to the company’s branch in India, but he decided against it, as he did not want to uproot his wife and children. He resigned, and went about pursing his true passion: food.

Sorial began tinkering with falafel recipes, and he found a small facility from which he could practice making them. Things continued to grow from there. “We went to the largest food show in the country, got a booth and the crowd went crazy,” he recalled. “Suddenly, all of the stress, anxiety, insecurity that I was doing the right thing went away. It was such a huge relief.” Sorial would go on to connect with a few major buyers, and they helped him get TaDah Foods off the ground.

“We’ve made some mistakes and had to rethink some things,” Sorial admits to Triple Pundit. “But the purpose has remained the same. I was mission-driven but flexible enough to learn and grow.” The first retail store to feature TaDah Wraps was Roots Market in 2011, and they were followed by select Whole Foods stores throughout the East Coast. In September 2013, Kroger’s Market began selling TaDah in over 1,000 locations.

3. Over 25% of the Company’s Sales Go to Non-Profit Organizations

Despite TaDah’s success, Sorial has maintained that money is not his top priority. “I was never driven by money,” he explained. “Whatever I’m doing, I’m always doing for other people… We aspire to become active, responsible, corporate citizens, not just with our money, but with our time. I believe that the social enterprise business model is the future for all companies looking to make a meaningful connection with their communities and their consumers.”

Sorial has made sure to donate over 25% the company’s profits toward groups and non-profit organizations that are interested in making a difference. In his LinkedIn profile, Sorial credits the good fortune that he’s had as the basis for his generosity. He feels that it is his responsibility to use the TaDah platform to make positive contributions to the community.

“I think I’ll be honest and say I’ve been blessed enough to succeed in different positions in various industries. Some of those experiences have helped, but have not completely prepared me for the role of social entrepreneur,” he writes. “The person at the helm of a nationally growing food line, who at times doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, but is tenaciously hanging on for the ride of his life…”

4. Sorial Wants to Inspire Social Change Through the TaDah Community

As far as Sorial is concerned, TaDah is more than a snack company. It’s an opportunity to inspire social change. “I got frustrated by how difficult it was to raise funds for the church and for local charities so I decided to do something about it,” he told Coptic World. “The food is inspired by the international flavors we grew up eating and love, and we wanted the company that made them to be dedicated to changing the world.”

“We believe the non-profits we support should spend more time operating their core programs and less time fundraising,” he continued. “The Coptic Church helped make me who I am today and without God’s Love and Grace we would be nothing… This is really just the beginning for us but we need help taking it to the next level.”

Sorial believes that the business model of integrating product and ethical values is the future. “We aspire to become active, responsible, corporate citizens, not just with our money, but with our time,” he remarked. “I believe that the social enterprise business model is the future for all companies looking to make a meaningful connection with their communities and their consumers.”

5. Sorial Wants a ‘Shark Tank’ Investor to Help Increase TaDah’s Distribution

TaDah Wraps come in three flavors: Sweet-Spicy Harissa & Lebni, Feta Green Pepper Salsa, and Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus. TaDah Poppers come in Cucumber Dill, Lemony Roasted Garlic Hummus, and Harissa Hummus. Both snacks can be ordered through the TaDah website or purchased at retail stores like Wegmans, Kroger and and the aforementioned Whole Foods.

That said, Sorial wants to shoot higher. He will be appearing on Shark Tank in the hopes that he can land an investor to help increase production and widen distribution across the United States.

“We want to get to the point where people associate Middle Eastern food with us, and we have earned the trust of our customer base,” he explained. “We have hundreds of products we want to get on the market, and we want to continue building a company that is supported by customers that feel good about the food, and inspired to do something in their communities.”