WATCH: Ninja’s Masked Singer Performance as Ice Cream

It was revealed tonight that Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was the face behind “Ice Cream” on The Masked Singer. The famous Twitch streamer and Fortnite pro performed the long-running Lil Nas X hit “Old Town Road” and “Whip It” by Devo before being the first contestant eliminated and unmasking himself.
Blevins was part of “Group B” that featured the characters Ladybug, Rottweiler, Tree, and Ice Cream. Ladybug went first and her clues included ham, a bridge, and references to the game show Family Feud. She appeared nervous as she sang “Holding Out For A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler. The panel guessed Willow Smith, Lily Collins, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lynn Spears.
The Rottweiler was up next who sported a giant gold chain and a lot of football clues. “I’m ready to take a bite out of this competition,” he said before jumping into a rendition of “Maneater” by Hall & Oates. Guesses by the panel included Nelly, Bruno Mars, Russell Wilson, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey and JC Chasez due to the Rottweiler’s obvious singing chops.
The character “Tree” was up next with clues that included the number “30” along with a lot of Christmas references. She sang “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco and the judges guesses included Beverly D’Angelo, Zooey Deschanel, Rachel Ray and Wendi McLendon-Covey.
Blevins as “Ice Cream” followed and dropped some pretty obvious clues including telling the judges that “growing up, I got a lot of flack for doing what I loved the most.” There was a lot of cash in his video, and “streamers” that alluded to Blevin’s profession as a Twitch streamer. It was clear that Blevin’s was limited vocally which made the judges think it was a DJ.
Ken Jeong came closest by guessing it was a different famous streamer, Pewdiepie, Nicole Scherzinger thought it was famous DJ Marshmello, Jenny McCarthy went with skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, and Robin Thicke thought it was Deadmau5.
Ice Cream sang against Ladybug in the final Smack Down of the evening. Ninja sang sang “Whip It,” and Ladybug sang “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” The audience voted through Ladybug.
Ice Cream removed the mask to reveal Blevins. All of the judges except Jenny McCarthy, who screamed “My Kids are gonna love this!”, seemed confused as to who Blevins was.
Watch Ninja’s performance of “Old Town Road”:
Watch Ninja’s performance of “Whip it”:
Fans of Blevins had been guessing that it was him since the show premiered. He even commented during the show about the amount of people who thought he was the singer. Most likely to confuse fans.
When it was all said and done, the Fortnite legend thanked The Masked Singer in a separate tweet and said it was “100% the scariest thing I have ever done.” and that he was “terrified while doing it.”
His costume and his performances fooled the judges and most of the fans of the show.
Fans React to Ninja’s Performance
Despite not being a “trained singer” as Ken Jeong said, Ninja showed impressive versatility in his performance. He chose songs that matched his vocal range and according to many fans sounded pretty good.
Some of his fans said they guessed who it was before the reveal.
While others praised him for being a surprisingly good singer.
Others were in disbelief that Ninja was on the TV show.
After his brief stint on the show, Blevins will now go back to his highly successful career as a professional gamer and streamer. He currently boasts over 21 million YouTube subscribers and reportedly makes over $500,000 from streaming alone.
