WATCH: Ninja’s Masked Singer Performance as Ice Cream

It was revealed tonight that Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was the face behind “Ice Cream” on The Masked Singer. The famous Twitch streamer and Fortnite pro performed the long-running Lil Nas X hit “Old Town Road” and “Whip It” by Devo before being the first contestant eliminated and unmasking himself.

Blevins was part of “Group B” that featured the characters Ladybug, Rottweiler, Tree, and Ice Cream. Ladybug went first and her clues included ham, a bridge, and references to the game show Family Feud. She appeared nervous as she sang “Holding Out For A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler. The panel guessed Willow Smith, Lily Collins, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Rottweiler was up next who sported a giant gold chain and a lot of football clues. “I’m ready to take a bite out of this competition,” he said before jumping into a rendition of “Maneater” by Hall & Oates. Guesses by the panel included Nelly, Bruno Mars, Russell Wilson, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey and JC Chasez due to the Rottweiler’s obvious singing chops.

The character “Tree” was up next with clues that included the number “30” along with a lot of Christmas references. She sang “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco and the judges guesses included Beverly D’Angelo, Zooey Deschanel, Rachel Ray and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Blevins as “Ice Cream” followed and dropped some pretty obvious clues including telling the judges that “growing up, I got a lot of flack for doing what I loved the most.” There was a lot of cash in his video, and “streamers” that alluded to Blevin’s profession as a Twitch streamer. It was clear that Blevin’s was limited vocally which made the judges think it was a DJ.

Ken Jeong came closest by guessing it was a different famous streamer, Pewdiepie, Nicole Scherzinger thought it was famous DJ Marshmello, Jenny McCarthy went with skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, and Robin Thicke thought it was Deadmau5.

Ice Cream sang against Ladybug in the final Smack Down of the evening. Ninja sang sang “Whip It,” and Ladybug sang “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” The audience voted through Ladybug.

Ice Cream removed the mask to reveal Blevins. All of the judges except Jenny McCarthy, who screamed “My Kids are gonna love this!”, seemed confused as to who Blevins was.

Watch Ninja’s performance of “Old Town Road”:

What a sweet performance! #IceCreamMask 🍦is taking the old town road to center stage. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/aO8pZ6UrvI — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

Watch Ninja’s performance of “Whip it”:

Another flavor from the #IceCreamMask.🍦 They came to the SMACKDOWN to whip it good! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/0mEGDQupBv — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

Fans of Blevins had been guessing that it was him since the show premiered. He even commented during the show about the amount of people who thought he was the singer. Most likely to confuse fans.

Why do people think that I’m the #IceCreamMask on #TheMaskedSinger !!?! — Ninja (@Ninja) September 26, 2019

When it was all said and done, the Fortnite legend thanked The Masked Singer in a separate tweet and said it was “100% the scariest thing I have ever done.” and that he was “terrified while doing it.”

Getting up on that stage and singing on #TheMaskedSinger was 100% the scariest thing I have ever done. Happy to have been on the show and stepped wayyyy outside my comfort zone I was terrified when filming that! Going to continue pushing my own boundaries <3 #IceCreamMask — Ninja (@Ninja) September 26, 2019

His costume and his performances fooled the judges and most of the fans of the show.

Fans React to Ninja’s Performance

Thoroughly impressed with @Ninja and his performance on The Masked Singer. Now, @FortniteGame , if you don't make a skin contract with Fox, you're missing an opportunity. https://t.co/shN2BDnJke — ✨Hiiba✨ (@HiibanaBae) September 26, 2019

Despite not being a “trained singer” as Ken Jeong said, Ninja showed impressive versatility in his performance. He chose songs that matched his vocal range and according to many fans sounded pretty good.

Some of his fans said they guessed who it was before the reveal.

*after ice cream’s performance*

Me: lol watch this be Ninja

The Masked Singer: https://t.co/5de5HGjHbd — 💙💎🌹 (@NativeRose0524) September 26, 2019

I WANT ALL OF YOU TO KNOW I CORRECTLY GUESSED NINJA ON THE MASKED SINGER 10 SECONDS INTO HIS PERFORMANCE, BIG FNA NINJA — doie arrested 4 Babie (@doie_babie) September 26, 2019

Just seen @Ninja reveal himself on the Masked Singer! Knew it was him right when i saw the clues, dope performance!👏🏻🎭 — EmojiDer (@Emoji_Der) September 26, 2019

While others praised him for being a surprisingly good singer.

But the Ninja masked singer thing… I just saw that on tv he was actually a good singer — thomas (@akathamos) September 26, 2019

@Ninja Just witnessed that you were ice cream on the masked singer just 5 minutes ago when I was watching the show I was shocked you were so good at singing 😃 pic.twitter.com/mcPbvKfEQu — John O’Connor (@JohnOCo30783313) September 26, 2019

Others were in disbelief that Ninja was on the TV show.

Holy shit is the ice cream from Masked Singer ninja? Lmao — Ziggs (@ZiggsZags) September 26, 2019

I almost just choked on my drink seeing Ninja on The Masked Singer. Did not see that one coming…still though, he did have a solid singing voice. — Jon Martin (@IpA_JHartz) September 26, 2019

After his brief stint on the show, Blevins will now go back to his highly successful career as a professional gamer and streamer. He currently boasts over 21 million YouTube subscribers and reportedly makes over $500,000 from streaming alone.

