‘Killing Eve’ Star Sandra Oh Talks Having Kids

Sandra Oh is nominated for two 2019 Emmy Awards, for her lead role as the title character Eve in the TV drama Killing Eve, and her guest appearance as a host on Saturday Night Live. It is her second time being nominated in the “Outstanding Lead Actress” category, and her 8th Emmy nomination over the course of her career.

Oh has been in the spotlight for her film and television career for quite some time now, which means that fans are curious about her personal life and whether or not she has any children. Though she has managed to keep that part of herself relatively private, she has commented on the fact that she chose not to have kids.

In an interview with Marie Claire, 48-year-old Sandra Oh got candid about considering having children, but ultimately deciding not to have any kids of her own. She said “I went through that period, I’d say in my mid to late 30s into 40, where it was like, I make a great living and I could do this on my own. And I didn’t. I have an extremely fulfilling life as an aunt, not only to my nieces and my nephews but also to a lot of my friends’ children.”

Although she is not currently married, Sandra Oh was married in the past to filmmaker Alexander Payne. The two were married in 2003 and divorced in 2006, and did not have any children together during that time. Oh was most recently linked to Lev Rukhin; Heavy.com reports that the two have been dating since 2016.

Oh Is 1 of 3 Children & Has a Close Relationship With Her Parents

Sandra Oh’s decision not to have children does not seem to be a reflection of her relationship with her own parents, who she brought as her dates to the 2019 Golden Globes. During her acceptance speech, she said “There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father.” According to Marie Claire, Oh’s parents first introduced her to her love of performing when they enrolled her in ballet classes at the age of 4, and she was acting professionally by the age of 15. As supportive as they are of her career now, she admitted that when she first started pursuing acting, they wanted her to be a doctor or lawyer instead, asking “What are you doing for society? Are you being a good Christian?”

Not Having Children Was a Major Storyline for Oh’s Character Cristina Yang on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh rose to television fame on the long-running ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, on which she played Cristina Yang. She received her first Emmy nomination for the role in 2005.

Throughout Oh’s time acting on the series, a major recurring storyline for Cristina Yang was her desire not to have children. The character became pregnant twice on the show but chose to terminate both pregnancies. Yang’s decision not to have children was one of the factors that ultimately ended her marriage with character Dr. Owen Hunt, who thought he could change her mind about not wanting to start a family and resented her for getting an abortion.

Though Oh’s character never had children on the show, Cristina Yang, like Oh, was regularly featured as a loving aunt and godmother to the other characters’ children.

Tune into the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22 at 8/7c.