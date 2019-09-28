Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn 2019: Their Lives Today

Although a 2003 tiger attack ended the show business careers of high-profile magicians Siegfried & Roy, the duo tells ABC on 20/20 they have no regrets.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn live on a sprawling estate in Las Vegas, Nevada, and occasionally make their way into the public eye. Siegfried performs impromptu magic acts at the Secret Garden, a place Roy calls “home,” according to 20/20.

Roy Horn remains partially paralyzed from a 2003 tiger attack, which damaged his windpipe and an artery which carries blood to his brain. The reason behind the attack was never officially solved, according to USA Today. The couple contends Montecore the tiger, which is also spelled Mantecore, was reacting to Horn suffering a mini-stroke onstage and dragged him to an area where paramedics could treat him.

Siegfried & Roy Live on an Estate in Las Vegas & Often Meet Visitors at Their Secret Garden

Siegfried & Roy live on an estate in Las Vegas called “Little Bavaria.” It is specially equipped for Horn, who is partially paralyzed from a 2003 tiger attack. The sprawling estate has hip-high railing for Horn to move around. He can only walk short distances and has trouble talking, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Siegfried and Roy remain “almost inseparable,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. They make frequent appearances around Las Vegas for charity events and productions.

Siegfried & Roy also make appearances in their Secret Garden, sometimes dazzling visitors with on-the-spot magic tricks, according to 20/20. Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at Mirage Las Vegas is home to white tigers, white lions, leopards and bottlenose dolphins, including a baby bottlenose dolphin.

“When I go to the Secret Garden, I meet the people from all the world,” Fischbacher told 20/20.

Roy Horn told the ABC when he is in the secret garden, he is home.

German Filmmakers Will Release a Biopic About Siegfried & Roy

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn will be the subjects of a biopic film, which began filming in 2017. The film is directed by Nico Hofmann and written by Philipp Stölzl. Stölzl is known for his work on North Face in 2008, The Physician in 2013 and Young Goethe in Love in 2010. The film has not yet been given a title, according to IMDB.

The movie’s description on IMDB says, “The real life story of two incredible men who had nothing in post-war Germany defying all odds to become the most successful act of all time. This biopic will show how two young boys lived out their dreams and became the world famous Masters of the Impossible. It will also show how they continue to work today to protect and save tigers as well as many other precious animals from extinction through their humanitarian conservation efforts.”

The film will be expanded into a multi-part docu-series for TV, according to ABC.

Siegfried Doesn’t Miss Show Business & Has No Regrets

Despite the sudden and tragic end to Siegfried & Roy’s Las Vegas show, Siegfried told 20/20 he doesn’t miss show business. He said his life as a high-profile magician left him with no time to focus on anything else.

The show had a bleak end when Roy Horn was attacked by a tiger on his 59th birthday on October 3, 2003 in front of a live audience in Las Vegas. The attack left him with a broken windpipe and a damaged artery to his brain. He is now partially paralyzed and has trouble speaking. The reason for the attack was never solved after several theories were ruled out in a two-year investigation, according to USA Today. Siegfried & Roy have repeatedly said the tiger, Montecore or Mantecore, was only reacting to Roy suffering from a mini-stroke onstage and tried to save him, dragging him to safety. Chris Lawrence, a trainer, told The Hollywood Reporter he thinks the tiger attacked because Roy did not spend enough time bonding with Montecore and changed the routine from what was practiced. Siegfried & Roy have denied this.

“If I had to do everything again, I would do everything the same way,” Siegfried told 20/20. “I regret nothing.”

