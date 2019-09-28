Who Is Hosting SNL Tonight? 9/28/2019

Woody Harrelson is hosting the season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live. The Oscar nominee will star in the upcoming action-comedy Zombieland 2: Double Tap, and tonight will be the fourth time he’s hosted in his career. Read on to learn more about Harrelson’s SNL past and his relationship with the cast members.

Harrelson hosted SNL for the first time in 1989, when he was a star on the NBC sitcom Cheers. He made subsequent returns in 1992 and 2014, with the latter being tied to his role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. Harrelson talked about returning to his comedy roots during a recent interview with Here & Now. “There’s something about doing comedy. I mean, I’ve definitely gotten away a little bit from doing comedy,” he explained. “But it’s great to come back to what I feel is my roots.”

Harrelson Will Host ‘SNL’ for the 4th Time In His Career

“I’m not actively thinking, ‘Well, I want this part or that part.’ I just like the idea of creating, really, mostly comedy,” Harrelson added. “It is a great feeling just to hear these people laughing at stuff you helped create. And I want to keep that going.” In a recent promo video, Harrelson attempts to flex his SNL credentials before musical guest Billie Eilish.

Harrelson bumps into Eilish and brags about how many times he’s hosted the show. “New kid? I hosted ’89, ’92, ’14, so I know my way around this place,” he said. Eilish is not impressed. “That’s cool,” she responds. “I was not alive for most of that.” Harrelson proceeds to give her a tour of the set, but he butchers the name of cast member Kenan Thompson. When Eilish asks his name, Harrelson claims that he’s a newbie named Jason: “That’s Jason. He’s new here.”

Harrelson Will Be Hosting for the 1st Time Since 2014

An incredulous Thompson turns around and corrects him. “I’m Kenan. I’ve been here for 16 years,” he explains. “We actually met last time when you—.” Harrelson cuts him off to say “Good to see you Conan.” Harrelson then warns Eilish about the resident SNL bullies, Colin Jost and Michael Che, who show up wearing varsity jackets and try to intimidate the pop star. It doesn’t work.

Jost and Che recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they talked about working with Harrelson. “Woody was already there, like a few seasons ago, he was so fun,” Che recalled. “He [does] has a comedy background.”

Billie Eilish Will Be Making Her ‘SNL’ Debut As the Musical Guest

Billie Eilish will be making her SNL debut tonight. The singer and songwriter has had a massive 2019, bolstered by her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and her number one single “Bad Guy.” She recently talked to Elle Magazine about her rise to fame, and how she has had to cope with depression along the way. “Two years ago, I felt like nothing mattered; every single thing was pointless,” she admitted. “Not just in my life, but everything in the whole world. I was fully clinically depressed. It’s insane to look back and not be anymore.”

But now, to her surprise, things are different, Billie said. “I was a 16-year-old girl who was really unstable. I’m in the happiest place of my life, and I didn’t think that I would even make it to this age… I’ve gotten to a point where I’m finally okay. It’s not because I’m famous. It’s not because I have a little more money. It’s so many different things: growing up, people coming into your life, certain people leaving your life.”