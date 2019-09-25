Tekashi 6ix9ine Update: Grammy Winner Reveals Rapper’s Shocking Reality

Daniel Hernandez, known to his hip hop fanbase as Tekashi 6ix9ine was indicted over a year ago on racketeering and firearms charges.

Hernandez, 23, took a plea deal with the U.S. government and part of that deal including taking the stand last week as a star witness in the case against others that were co-conspirators in the drug-trafficking enterprise case.

Appearing on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast, Vinny Brown, better known as Vin Rock from the legendary Grammy Award winning hip hop group, Naughty By Nature expressed his thoughts on 6ix9ine and his legal case with Reginald Calixte and myself.



Check out a snippet from our Q & A via Scoop B & Reg Podcast below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You could get a hundred thousand followers on Instagram, and you’re a rapper. As an artist, to piggyback off what you’re saying, does that bother you, as a student of your craft?

Vin Rock: No it doesn’t bother me because, at the end of the day, you’re gonna have to go out here and show what you know, and I think a lot of these young people are learning from the Bobby Shmurdas and the Tekashi 6ix9ines that that’s a burnout kind of way to go about your career, you know? There’s no longevity with starting wars with literally the world and thinking you’re gonna win at the end of the day. Either the streets are gonna get you, or the feds are gonna get you, and it’s been proven, so that business model is definitely not a long-term business model.

Reginald Calixte: And then they show it’s not authentic because I think they just announced that they just said he’s gonna get two years, Tekashi, cause I guess fed time-

Vin Rock: Two years for snitching, but now you’re coming out in a culture that looks down upon snitches, then you have the rest of the guys who are out here on the streets, and Shotti and his boys, you know, you really never have freedom, so again, that’s not a long-term-



Reginald Calixte: And he sure wasn’t real.



Vin Rock: I wouldn’t even say it wasn’t real, because they were out in the streets just being reckless, so it’s easy to be reckless, like you could go out here and show your butt, but again, it’s a short run.

Reginald Calixte: I feel like my man was just a passenger, like Tekashi was just there, they were doing whatever they was doing, he was there to get the street cred and so on and so forth, but I don’t think he was really about that.

Vin Rock: Well, at the end of the day, no matter how involved or how real he was, everyone sees the consequences, and if you’re intelligent enough, you’ll realize “well damn, if I really wasn’t about that life, why did I get jammed up so much?”