90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All Pt. 1 Spoilers & Predictions

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “the couples must part ways, but not all couples handle the distance well. Then host Shaun Robinson sits down with the cast for a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments this season.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Fans have plenty to look forward to during the season 3 special. Not only will there be an episode (of the actual show) to watch before the Tell All airs, there will be plenty of drama, fights, tears and big reveals throughout the two-night finale. Just a heads up that Part 2 of the finale special airs on Monday, October 28 at the same time, instead of the usual Sunday slot, so make sure you don’t miss the second half tomorrow!

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode:

Darcey Finds Out Tom Was Engaged Twice Before & Her Ex-Boyfriend Jesse Meester Shows Up

It's a must-watch! Tune in to part one of the #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/aIHxSB7Dud — TLC Network (@TLC) October 25, 2019

There will be plenty to unpack with Darcey and Tom’s love story during tonight’s episode, especially after her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester shows up in New York to stir up some drama. A clip for tonight’s finale episode sees Darcey and Tom arguing over how often she calls and texts Tom while the two are apart.

The promo below shows Tom and Darcey Face-Timing each other, and Tom doesn’t appear to be happy with how often his long-distance girlfriend has been calling and texting him. “In fairness, it hasn’t been great has it?” he asks Darcey during their call. “This long-distance thing, it kind of just doesn’t fit somehow.”

😲Whoah! Is Tom saying what we think he's saying…tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/vqwgQyfqZe — TLC Network (@TLC) October 25, 2019

Darcey disagrees, and says she’s from a different mindset and that she doesn’t feel like Tom wants to communicate with her. Tom tells her she is being disrespectful by constantly texting and calling him when he’s trying to sleep or work.

“I feel when I say to you ‘I’m in a business meeting, I’ll call you later,’ and I get fifteen hundred text messages, that’s not you respecting me,” he tells her. “If you ring me at four o’clock in the morning and then send me 50 messages, saying ‘what are you doing?’ … are you that girl? You can’t ring people at 5 a.m.” he continues while Darcey protests. “There’s so much going off in terms of work, I feel like I can’t give this love and time you want.”

Another clip, which can be viewed below, sees Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester show up to attend the “Tell All” taping, so Darcey is in for a big surprise.

Akinyi Likes the Way Michael Talks & Avery Questions Her Long-Distance Relationship With Omar

Tearful goodbyes and shocking updates! The #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days two-night season finale starts Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/IGUJHHpCZj — TLC Network (@TLC) October 24, 2019

The finale episode, which airs directly before the first part of the Tell All, sees Benjamin heading back to America while Akinyi says a tearful goodbye. Avery is still in uncharted territory in terms of her future with Omar, after their immigration attorney told them that the travel ban on Syria will likely affect his chances of getting a visa and coming to America.

In the promo above, Avery asks Omar if he thinks he would still want to be married to Avery if they can’t be together in person, while another clip show Akinyi giggling about Michael’s accent, much to Angela’s dismay.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight and tomorrow at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how each of their love stories plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

