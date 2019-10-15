Austin McBroom Responds to Cole Carrigan Ace Family Claims

Austin McBroom, an influential YouTuber, has responded to accusations leveled by makeup artist Cole Carrigan, writing on Twitter to 1.7 million followers, “I hope you really all understand what’s going on here…”

Austin McBroom and his partner Catherine Paiz are YouTube stars. The “Ace Family” page has 17.7 million followers, so there’s a lot at stake. The page showcases the couple’s family and children.

The McBroom response came after Carrigan, who is also a YouTuber, lodged serious, unverified accusations against McBroom in a sensational YouTube video. The claims then made the rounds widely on social media. Carrigan’s YouTube page has 185,000 followers. The video is titled, “The Truth About The Ace Family..” and it’s been viewed more than 3 million times. Carrigan wrote, “this video had to be made and i hope u guys can understand. thank u for watching..” Heavy is not detailing the accusations made by Carrigan against McBroom because they are not proven or verified. That didn’t stop some people on social media from believing them, sparking a response from McBroom and Paiz.

Here’s what you need to know:

Austin McBroom Claims to Be a ‘Victim of Extortion’

I hope you really all understand what’s going on here… pic.twitter.com/rQ2HEOBFnW — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) October 15, 2019

The McBroom tweet contained a statement that reads, “If you have not heard, I have recently been a victim of extortion, defamation, and slander. I knew this was a cold world but never did I forsee something this disturbing upon me. Thank you to all of my Ace Family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart.”

The post continued, “I don’t wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people. My family and I are dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action. Bullying extortion, slander and defamation of charterer (sic) is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served.”

Paiz has also responded to the allegations on social media, writing, “I don’t know who’s worse? The person who photoshops conversations OR the people who believe it? NEXT. Can’t break us, ever. 🤷‍♀️” She added, “I literally died of laughter

😂 along with everything else that comes up 😂.”

Carrigan responded to the Paiz photoshop tweet with a string of expletives and more claims, denying what Paiz wrote. “wait is this b*tch delusional?” the tweet started. Carrigan also wrote, “yes i know i leaked my own number and yes i already changed it. 😅”

Carrigan wrote on Twitter, “normally would never make a video like this but i think im going to tonight for the sake of my friend…this whole situation is making me feel so uneasy.”

Another YouTuber Has Also Denied Accusations Made by Cole Carrigan

Cole you are a complete idiot . “Keem was recording me” when have I ever recorded private convos ? Never . Moron. Also you leaked my number. And you posted Ace family paid me 500k when you know that was a joke. No one should trust you! You are so full of shit! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 14, 2019

Carrigan also launched accusations at YouTuber Keemstar. Keem wrote, “Cole you are a complete idiot. ‘Keem was recording me’ when have I ever recorded private convos ? Never . Moron. Also you leaked my number. And you posted Ace family paid me 500k when you know that was a joke. No one should trust you! You are so full of sh*t!”

In addition, McBroom also posted a screenshot of a message that makes further claims, including the statement “he did not rape me or anyone.”

The screenshot attributed to another woman says, “To speak on this video that Cole Carrigan posted, some of you have already figured out that I’m the other girl they’re talking about in the video. I feel like this video was made for the wrong reasons, and this wasn’t Cole’s story to tell.”

The screenshot alleges, “Cole even texted me saying we could potentially get paid $100,000 from this following the claim that Drama Alert was payed (sic) off $500k…I wasn’t aware Amanda or Cole were in contact with Drama alert to anonymously run our story. But I was aware of cole’s video being made, and I only wanted it to be factual if it was ever going to be posted. I wanted to say that Austin Mcbroom is not to blame in the situation, and he did not rape me or anyone. I’m currently handling this situation in my own way. I brought this to social media to address the false accusations. This isn’t what I wanted, there’s several sides to every story, and this isn’t how I wanted to tell mine.”

