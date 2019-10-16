CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Date, Time & Channel

CMT Artists of the Year is a time to celebrate achievements in country music. It’s an event filled with honorees and performances, with tonight’s event no different than the years before … If you’d like to know what times the show airs, what channel to watch, who is appearing and more, read on below.

CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Channel: The event broadcasts all of its showings on the CMT channel.

CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Date & Time: This year’s show airs live on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but it will have additional showings as well. On the CMT network, when it comes to how long the show is, it is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET/PT and conclude at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT. Encore presentations on CMT will air at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT, 11:20 p.m. CT/PT, Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET/PT.

CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Honorees: According to CMT, this year’s honorees include Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett. Upon the announcement of this year’s artists, Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent, released the following statement, “These five, stand-out honorees have dominated country music this year and we look forward to paying tribute to each of them at the 10th year anniversary CMT Artists of the Year event. From first-time honorees Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs to two-time honoree Thomas Rhett and now five-time honoree Carrie Underwood, this incredible collection of talent coming together at what marks a pivotal time in each of their careers promises to be a night of incredible performances and reflection.”

CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Location: The show airs live from the Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Tennessee.

CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Presenters: E! News has reported that presenters at this year’s awards include Bobby Bones, Vince Gill, Johnny Galecki, Lauren Akins, Lonnie Chavis, and country duo Maddie & Tae.

CMT Artist of a Lifetime 2019 Award Recipient: Reba McEntire is this year’s recipient and, as far as presenters go, Vince Gill will present her with the honor.

CMT Breakout Artist of the Year 2019 Recipient: Ashley McBryde is this year’s recipient of the Breakout Artist award. She is currently working on her second album and talked to CMT about being honored about their event. She said, “It’s been a huge year! The last year and a half has been insane. Everything has moved so fast. So many different nominations and different awards and experiencing things we never experienced. And I thought as many good things as can happen to you in a year have already happened — but then I got word that CMT was going to celebrate what a nice, giant year we’ve had.”

CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Performers & Performances: All of the honorees, including Breakout Artist Ashley McBryde, will take the stage to perform. This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will pay tribute to Luke Combs with a performance as well, according to E! News. Lady Antebellum and Sam Hunt will also appear to celebrate Reba McEntire’s honor tonight.

