Hot 97’s Ebro Darden Breaks down Mainstream vs. Underground Radio to Kevin Durant After Artist Request

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant stopped by Hot 97’s Ebron in the Morning earlier this week to speak with Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez. They discussed a variety of different topics, which included why he decided to sign with the Nets over the Knicks, his stance on his time in Golden State, the type of music he is listening to right now.

Who is Kevin Durant listening to right now?

Let’s play some tunes did you think of any records to play, you know we are on in New York City in prime time — What are you listening to? Said Darden. Durant would pick up his phone and said, Freddie Gibbs. — Rosenberg was very excited about the pick and Darden asked if they should play “Palmolive” featuring Pusha T and Killer Mike. Rosenberg jokingly noted, “If I played it, it would be a problem.”

KD {Kevin Durant] seemed like he was taken back by Ebro’s answer and asked him “You don’t like playing underground music on the radio?”

“Not at prime time,” Darden stated. “Because it’s mainstream and prime time … that would defeat the purpose of underground.

“What is mainstream?” Durant asked.

Laura Stylez tried to imply that there are politics involved and Darden quickly change the narrative citing his audience wouldn’t be as into it.

“It’s most of the people in their car right now … when we played this Freddie Gibbs and Madlib song they’re gonna hear some great raps,” he stated. “[But], they like to sing along with songs with melody. It’s because of how people listen during commute times. It’s not really political.”

When the Nets star asked if Darden ever thought about cater to artists like Gibbs and making it about the art? Darden laughed and answered I enjoy catering to his higher-ups that “give ratings.” Most radio station executives like Darden are all about their bottom line and underground music doesn’t pay the bills for mainstream radio.

For those of you at home that are not familiar with Freddie Gibbs, he is from Gary Indiana, home of the legendary group the Jackson 5. In 2009, he released his first mixtape entitled The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs catching the attention of Tom Breihan formerly at Pitch Fork.com, he is now the Senior editor at Stereogum.

In his single off the project called “From the G,” Gibbs describes his hometown as the “Land of lost hope/ Clouds of mill smoke/ Community devoured by hard and soft dope.”

The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs, was the first of two mixtapes that Gibbs released in the summer of 2009. He also dropped the project midwestgangstaboxframecadillacmuzik. The only time Interscope signee would later go on to work with the likes of Mad Gibbs, P.O.C., The Alchemist, BJ the Chicago Kid, Currensy, Jay Rock, and CTE label mate Jeezy.

Back to Freddie and Kevin Durant, word got back to Gibbs that the Nets star name-dropped him on the Ebro in the Morning show. He responded via Instagram by posting the portion of the interview that Kevin said his name with two emojis. Kevin’s brother Tony Durant also responded to the post below.