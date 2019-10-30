Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson Palette Details Revealed

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have collaborated on a palette, but when is it finally coming out? Soon! The pair released some details in a new YouTube video as part of a nine-part documentary series on their collaboration. You can watch their big reveal video later in this article. In the new video, they’re shown mixing colors for the palette. “This looks so unique. Your palette is so unique, Shane,” Jeffree says at one point. Shane shows the collection to friends, who are awestruck.

It’s taken about a year, but the Conspiracy collection is supposed to come out on Friday, November 1, 2019, according to Shane’s YouTube page. It will be available at Jeffree Star’s makeup collection website here. Among other things, the palette is expected to include eyeshadow and liquid lipsticks. In one video, Shane and Jeffree revealed there will be two eyeshadow palettes and six liquid lipstick shades. The bottom of the palette “looks like a movie poster,” a friend comments positively. Colors are called things like Ranch, Sleep Paralysis, and Illuminati, it’s revealed.

Jeffree stresses in the new video how important it is that customers get the palette quickly, as the camera pans to a warehouse already filled with stacks of pressed palettes. Jeffree worries that they ordered enough.

“The Conspiracy Collection Available This Friday Nov 1st at 10amPST,” Shane wrote on YouTube with a video headlined, “The Conspiracy Collection Reveal | Jeffree Star x Shane Dawson.” They look at logos and talk to promotional teams during the new video.

Shane has been tweeting up a storm since that video dropped, writing, on October 29, “IM FREAKING OUT!!!! AHHH!!!!! please tweet me your live reactions to everything!! we’ve been working on all this for so long im so happy you can see it!! 😭😭😭” and “I’ve never been more proud of a project in my entire life… 👁 Here is the #ShanexJeffree Collection reveal!!!!”

Shane also tweeted, “the video is over an hour so its taking time to process but it should be done soon!!! AHHHH my heart is racing! 😱😭🤯.” The video also contains flashbacks to a photo shoot.

The Conspiracy Collection Reveal | Jeffree Star x Shane Dawsonhttps://t.co/CsPFWJQqtY pic.twitter.com/SQPWnLiA5b — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) October 30, 2019

Here’s the video:

About 17 minutes in, you see the first reveal, of the mini palette’s colors. The colors include dark teals and rust-colored oranges as well as light shades.

Jeffree was similarly excited, gushing on Twitter, “I can’t believe everyone is finally seeing our baby… I love you @shanedawson 🐷⭐️ #ShanexJeffree.” Jeffree added, “I can’t stop crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Jeffree declared, “I’ve never been more proud of a project in my entire life… Here is the #ShanexJeffree Collection reveal!!!!” During the video, though, Jeffree discuses personal problems, breaking down at one point about a beloved dog dying.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shane’s Merch Sold Out Immediately

I’ve never sold out of anything before in my life. Thank you guys for being so supportive today. i’m crying and in total shock. Thank you Jeffree for helping me think more of myself this year. I love you so much. :,))))❤️🐷🌟 pic.twitter.com/pJij3FxNdY — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) October 15, 2019

There’s also an official Shane Dawson merch store, which you can find here. When it comes to the embroidered logo pink hoodie or the all over pig hoodie, or really anything else, the merch sold out right after it was unveiled on Oct. 15, 2019. That same day, Shane tweeted that the merch had sold out, writing on Twitter, “I’ve never sold out of anything before in my life. Thank you guys for being so supportive today. i’m crying and in total shock. Thank you Jeffree for helping me think more of myself this year. I love you so much. :,))))”

“I feel like once we’ve made some magic like, obviously we’re gonna create ’til we want to die, but from your own (merch) store and makeup, you could retire,” Star told Shane in one of their YouTube videos.

The new video shows the YouTube stars. Jeffree is lying down in a bathrobe and says, “What’s next Shane, tell us.” Shane responds, “OK, so are we going to have to like a big shoot for the palette and also for the lip stuff, how does that work?”

Star says, “Oh like for our collection?… The crazy thing is, obviously everyone’s following this journey. So no one’s ever like seen sneak peaks before products have been… you know what I mean?”

Star continues, “I don’t think you should show all 18 in the beginning…But I think showing some… is so big and cool. 100 percent. I just think you don’t show all 18.”

The entire video is an hour long.

“The whole series is a reveal,” Shane says, referring to the pair’s documentary series on YouTube that is hyping the new palette and building up anticipation for it.

The video shows promotional meetings and billboards. The colors are already pressed and were shown stacked in a warehouse. “I feel like people are excited, but how do we know,” Dawson says, expressing concern about whether the palette will sell.

In a previous video, Star estimated Shane could make as much as $10 million from the new palette. “You could go home with like, 10 million,” Star said after doing some calculations. “How does that make you feel?”

The October 4, 2019 video was viewed more than 20 million times. “The Secrets of the Beauty World,” it’s called.

Star hyped the October 29, 2019 reveal video all day, writing, “Omhomgomglmfomgomgggggg good morning!!!!! 😍😭😇🐷 Today is officially the #ShanexJeffree Collection REVEAL DAY!!! Video will be up soon… And it’s our longest video in the series ever!!! 🤯.”