Joe Giudice Before and After Prison: See His Weight Loss Now

Joe Giudice used to be called “Juicy Joe” by his wife and some of his family, but, they’ll have to change that nickname to something else. While he was away in jail, Giudice slimmed down quite a bit and looks like a new man.

In Touch Weekly reported that while Giudice was in prison, he was working out and staying in shape, which would explain the weight loss.

Gia Giudice Posted a Photo of Her Father After His Jail Stay

On October 13, 2019, Giudice’s daughter Gia posted a photo of her father and a relative, celebrating her father’s release from ICE custody. With the caption, Gia wrote, “So happy you’re together right now. Enjoy see you in a few weeks Daddy.” In the photo, Giudice was noticeably thinner than before he went to prison.

Bravo has reported that Giudice has been keeping up with his fitness by Mixed Martial Arts training. And, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teresa Giudice said that her husband has hopes of becoming an MMA fighter now.

Joe Giudice Has Been Deported to Italy

Also a major change for Giudice is that he now lives in Italy, as he has been deported since his time in prison. His wife and four daughters have opted to stay in the United States.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Giudice gave the details of his deportation to Andy Cohen on an exclusive interview special with his wife. Giudice revealed, “They wanted to handcuff me and I was like, ‘Listen, I ain’t getting in no handcuffs’.”

He continued, “I had two immigration officers, one on each side, taking selfies with me the whole time. One guy in front, and I think there was someone else who carried a gun on a plane … They stood on the plane all the way until we got to Rome. I told them where to go and have a good time because they were staying there ’til Monday. So they were heading out to a few islands in Naples and then they were heading back home. So told them where to go … I gave them recommendations to go and have a good time.”

Teresa Giudice Has Been Getting Fit as Well

While Joe Giudice was in prison, Teresa enlisted the help of friend Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank, to get ready for a fitness competition. She followed a strict diet to attain her goals and her fitness journey was documented on season 9 of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

With her daughters, brother, and sister-in-law in tow, Teresa entered the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in Medford, New Jersey. Bravo TV reported that Teresa Giudice placed in the top 3 of the competition.

Teresa said that before jail, her husband was juicy and “fluffy”, though he disagreed on an interview special with Andy Cohen.

