Lil Duval Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is He?

Lil Duval is the host of the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The comedian has been a notable presence in the hip-hop community over the past decade, and he will bring his comedic sensibility to the stage tonight. Given his stage name, however, some fans may be curious about Duval’s actual height, and how long he’s been performing.

Lil Duval is 42 years old. He was born Roland Powell on June 12, 1977, and his stage name is an homage to his birthplace of Duval County, Florida. Famous Birthdays reports that Duval was discovered performing at a stand-up competition in Oakland in 2001. He was 24. Since then, Duval has gone on to star in TV shows and comedy films like Yard 2: Homecoming, Scary Movie 5 and Meet the Blacks.

Lil Duval Is 42 Years Old & Was Discovered Doing Comedy In 2001

“I never was a sad comedian because even in high school…I’ve always had fun, I’ve always had love,” he told Center Stage Comedy. “Even before I kind of knew where I was going, I always knew I was supposed to be with the people; I knew I wanted love for the people. I always wanted to guide people to something else; to show them the light.”

Duval was a notable presence on hip-hop albums during the 2000s. He was called upon to provide interludes and comedic transitions on albums by Trae tha Truth, Three 6 Mafia, Devin the Dude and T.I. He’s also appeared in music videos for the likes of Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Young Jeezy. He told XXL that hip-hop was a major influence on him growing up, and that his relationship with the genre has remained strong as he’s gotten older.

Lil Duval Is 5’2″ Which Makes Him Shorter Than Peers Like Katt Williams & Kevin Hart

“I guess I grew up in the hip-hop boom when people were really making money and it got really popular. I grew up in the ’90s,” he explained. “It’s embedded in me. Hip-hop has evolved to where it’s not just rap music. It’s a culture. It’s a lifestyle. We all have it in us—everybody, not just Black people, but everybody. It’s not like now where people listen to music to feel good or for a vibe. Back then we learned a lot.”

Duval says that his determination and his talent is what’s enabled him to be consistent. “I just programmed myself. It wasn’t like one defining moment,” he said. “It’s a continuation of staying on that path. Also, a consistency over the years of seeing things and just life in general. That’s what made me look at it like, you got to live your best life, because we’re here for a good time, but not a long time.”

According to Bijog, Duval is 5’2″. This makes him shorter than most of his comedian peers, including Katt Williams, who is 5’5″, and Kevin Hart, who stands at 5’4″. Duval has joked about his height in the past, and even used it against significantly taller friends like Snoop Dogg. During a 2018 Instagram video, Duval said that short men don’t have to worry about health issues as much as tall men like Snoop, and jokingly said that he would live longer. Snoop can be seen laughing in the video.