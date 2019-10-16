Meghan King Edmonds & Husband Are Still Together After Cheating Scandal

Jim Edmonds is a sports icon, but it was his wife, Meghan King Edmonds, who reached another level of fame when she joined the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County. Though she was only on the show for a couple of seasons, she has returned to the OC for appearances.

Over the summer, Jim was outed in a sexting scandal and, in case fans were wondering, the couple is still together. In July 2019, after the scandal, Meghan told The Daily Mail, “We’re still married, we’re still together, we’re not separated. I know my engagement ring is well known! I’m still wearing it. I’ve never stopped wearing it.” She continued, “We’re in the family home, we’re in the same bed. We’re not having therapy, we’re talking.”

Meghan last posted a family photo with her husband in mid-September.

Jim Edmonds Did Not Physically Cheat on His Wife

In June 2019, a source told AllAboutTheTea that Jim had been sending dirty text messages, a photo of his penis, and a video of him masturbating on the same day that Meghan gave birth to their twins. The alleged mistress was named Jenn and Meghan released a statement about the situation when the news began to spread.

According to People, Meghan revealed the following statement in her blog, “A person I don’t know forwarded me a link on social media. I clicked on it and read it. When I read it, I had a feeling, I knew in my gut there was truth to it … [I] just wanted to get everything out, get the truth out and start to build … There turned out to be a lot less to come out. There was no physical relationship.”

She continued, “Then I knew it was just a sexting thing. The pics she sent him were all highly filtered and she had sunglasses on, body parts were altered. It was all very sex-related.” Meghan said that when she confronted her husband, he was crying and very remorseful.

Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Released a Statement About the Scandal

After news about the scandal broke, Meghan wasn’t the only one to break her silence. In a statement to Us Weekly, Jim said, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Jim continued, “Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”

Meghan told The Daily Mail she’s confident her husband won’t make a mistake like this again.

