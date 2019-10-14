Sulli Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

K-pop star, Sulli, of the band f(x), was found dead at her home on Monday.

Police officials say that “so far, it seems she killed herself.” However, they will leave “all possibilities open and investigate.”

Here’s what you need to know.

1. There Are Conflicting Reports about Whether There Was a Suicide Note

The singer, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, was found by her manager at her house in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam, in Seoul, after she failed to respond to his phone calls.

According to CNN, police say there was a note, but they have not yet analyzed it. There are conflicting reports about the note, however. TMZ states that there was no suicide note found.

2. She Was Part of the Singing Group f(x)

Sulli was part of the singing group f(x).

She began working with the group in 2009, and left them in 2015 to focus on her acting– Sulli was a child actor before transitioning to singing. In 2005, she debuted in the SBS television drama The Ballad of Seodong as Princess Sunhwa of Silla.

In 2015, she also vowed to focus on her singing career, and released the single, “Goblin”, in June 2019.

Sulli was born on March 23, 1994, in Yangsan, Gyeongsamnam-do, South Korea. She is survived by her two older brothers and one younger brother. Sulli attended Performing Arts school in Seoul, along with other K-pop stars, like Suzy, Apink’s Naeun, Girls Day’s Hyeri, EXO’s Kai and Sehun.

3. She Cohosted a Series Called ‘the Night of Hate Comments’

Earlier this year, Sulli became one of four cohosts of a show called “The Night of Hate Comments”, in which celebrities discuss the mean comments posted about them on the Internet. TMZ writes, “On the show, Sulli talked about backlash she’d received for her lifestyle and responded to hurtful rumors.”

In 2017, Sulli made headlines after being criticized for posting a video clip on her Instagram that showed a chopped eel being burnt alive. In the background of the video, a woman could be heard saying, “please help me, please help me.” The photo was later deleted, according to The Korea Herald.

4. Fans Have Taken to Social Media to Mourn Her Loss

Sulli’s Instagram has thousands of comments from fans who mourn her loss.

Her most recent Instagram picture has over 16,000 comments from fans. On Monday, one fan wrote, “I have nothing to say 😢 i just hope ur soul rest in peace angel ..u deserve a better place 😭 …i’ll always love you.” Another commented, “rest in peace my beautiful angel thank you for bringing me happiness and lighting my days you will be missed dearly you were the light in this dark world thank you so much for everything love you endlessly rest well my love.”

5. She Was the CEO of Her Own Business

In June 2018, Korea Boo reported that Sulli became the CEO of her own business, a pop-up store under SM Entertainment.

The singer posted a business card to her Instagram that included Sulli’s real name, along with the name of the pop-up store.

In the article, Korea Boo discusses a recent live stream during which Sulli was “silent and teary”. They write, “Sulli’s silent and teary live stream gave her fans a fright and caused them to worry about her well-being. Hopefully, Sulli’s business announcement indicates that she is now moving in a more positive direction.”

