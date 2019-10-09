‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Who Went Home Tonight? 10/9/19

Survivor continues tonight on CBS. The competition series has already had some unexpected developments during its first two episodes, and tonight will see another castaway get eliminated. But which one? Which castaway will be voted off and sent home?

We will provide spoilers and updates on who gets voted off once episode three goes live at 8/7c.

8:05 – Alliances begin to shift early on. At the Lairo beach, Karishma Patel interacts with the other women in the tribe. She admits that she wants to make the girls feel comfortable, despite not wanting to go all the way with them. The men in the Lairo tribe are faced with a similar conflict. Aaron Meredith touches down with the other men and asks whether they would protect each in other if it came down to a vote. All the men said yes except Vince Moua. Vince is hesitant, as he remembers that Aaron was ready to take him out earlier in the season.

8:10 – We see Karishma cut her hand to the bone while prepping a coconut. “Oh my God,” she exclaims. “I can see my bone. Guys, I’m getting really light-headed.” Much to Patel’s dismay, none of the other Lairo tribe members come to her aid. They largely keep to themselves as she tries to keep calm. Karishma tries to hold back tears as she criticizes the other tribe members. “I’m 15 feet away. Nobody came to me,” she reasoned. “Each and every person on this tribe is dead to me.”

8:15 – Vince gets chosen to venture to the Island of the Idols. Once he leaves, the rest of the tribe discusses the probability that he will come back with an idol. During the discussion, Dean Kowalski suggests splitting the vote between Vince and someone else. He hesitates to say the second name, but Karishma believes that it’s her.

Vince Moua Is Hesitant to Form an Alliance With the Lairo Men Tonight

8:20 – Vince is awestruck to Boston Rob and Sandra, as they are two of his idols. Once he settles down, he gets his mission: sneak into the other tribe’s camp to steal their fire. If Vince succeeds, he will win an idol. If he looses, he will lose a vote. Vince decides to accept the challenge, so Boston Rob and Sandra go about teaching him all they know about sneaking around rival camps.

8:30 – Vince sneaks into the Vokai camp, but he arrived to discover that one of the tribe members was still awake. Once the member fell back asleep, Vince continued his mission. He found that the tribe lets their fire go out at night, so to prove that he actually made it to camp, he shoveled ash and coal from the fire pit. He successfully completes his mission and makes it back!

A Castaway Will Be Tasked With Sneaking Into the Other Tribe’s Camp

8:40 – The immunity challenge for this week was a team obstacle course. It takes place primarily in the water, and the winning tribe will be able to win camp comforts like pillows and blankets. Janet Carbin and Elizabeth Beisel take the lead on either tribe as the solo swimmers, and they are tasked with untying a bouy under the water to retrieve a key. After a tense back-and-forth between the camps, Vokai tribe comes out on top!

“And it pains me to have join in your complaints against @survivorcbs but I am. Despite being on the air 20 years we still have not earned the right to approve our own promo spots,” Probst continued. “The purpose of a promo is to entice you to watch without giving away what it is we want you to watch. We have no say in that… I encourage you to continue complaining in the hopes they will finally submit.”