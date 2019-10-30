Why Isn’t The Masked Singer on TV Tonight? When Is the Next Episode?

Last week, fans of The Masked Singer were disappointed to discover that, due to the 2019 World Series, the quirky singing competition would be taking a weeklong hiatus. Although the show was expected to return this Wednesday, October 30, the show has been left off of FOX’s primetime programming yet again.

Unfortunately for fans, the wait for new episodes full of performances and celebrity unmaskings is not yet over. As we reported last week, The Masked Singer did not air a new episode on October 23 because FOX was airing Game 2 of the Major League Baseball World Series in The Masked Singer‘s programming slot. At the time, we advised that although the show was expected to return without interruption on Wednesday, October 30, it would be bumped out yet again if the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals lasted all the way up to the final Game 7 in the series.

Well, that’s exactly what happened, and FOX’s TV schedule for Wednesday, October 30 confirms that there is no new episode of The Masked Singer airing tonight. The 2019 World Series Game 7 will air live on FOX starting at 8pm ET; the “MLB on FOX Pregame” will begin at 7:30pm ET.

In spite of the change, a Google search of “The Masked Singer” still lists the next new episode’s air date as October 30. This is incorrect, likely because until the Washington Nationals won Game 6 on Tuesday, October 29, making the series score a tied 3-3, Game 7 was not definite (and perhaps not even fully expected). According to MLB.com, since 1903, there have only been 39 Game 7s in the history of the World Series to decide the year’s champion team. The winner of tonight’s game will be the 2019 World Series Champions.

So, when is The Masked Singer returning, and how long is this hiatus actually expected to last?

The next new episode of the season, episode 5, is scheduled to air next week on Wednesday, November 7, and the rest of the season is expected to proceed without any additional breaks or weeks off. The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Mask Us Anything,” teases that “Six celebrities take the stage for their next performance of the season; panelists attempt to guess the identities of the costumed celebrities.” The Fox, Flower, Ladybug, Tree, Rottweiler, and Penguin are expected to perform, and another celebrity will be unmasked at the end of the episode.

Last week, when the show took a one-week break to accommodate the World Series, The Masked Singer‘s Twitter account let curious fans know that the show would not be airing, but that they could enjoy a rewatch on Youtube or Twitter instead. They did not use social media to spread the news this time around; however, in a reply tweet to SNL‘s Leslie Jones, host Nick Cannon said “@Lesdoggg is ready for @MaskedSingerFOX to come back! If there’s no #WorldSeries Game 7, we can deliver on that wish! #TheMaskedSinger.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.