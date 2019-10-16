The Masked Singer Recap: Who Gets Unmasked Tonight? 10/16/19

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 4 aired on Wednesday, October 16 at 8/7c on Fox. The episode, titled “Once Upon a Mask,” will see Thingamajig, Black Widow, Butterfly, Flamingo, Leopard and Skeleton take the stage. Guesses were made, clues were given, and at the end of the episode, one eliminated celebrity was unmasked.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS and stop reading now if you are not caught up and do not want to know what happened during season 2 episode 4 of The Masked Singer. This article will be updated live as the episode airs, so keep checking back for more information.

Based on their performances in the first rounds, Butterfly, Thingamajig, Black Widow and Flamingo are the four front-runners heading into tonight’s episode. They all won their initial head-to-head match-ups, so it will be no doubt be a tense standoff for whomever gets selected to compete tonight.

So far, there’s four celebrities who have been eliminated during season two. There was figure skater Johnny Weir as Egg, gamer Ninja as Ice Cream, professional boxer Laila Ali as Panda and talk show host Dr. Drew Pinsky as Eagle. There have also been several guesses made by the judges that have yet to come to fruition.

Thingamajig, Butterfly & Black Widow Return for Tonight’s Episode

There have been theories that the soulful Butterly could be Fantasia or Diana Ross, or perhaps even Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams. Before taking to the stage for the first time, Butterfly said that the bulky costume could be her downfall, literally.

“I just pray that I don’t fall over,” she remarked. This seems to play into the Williams theory, given that the singer infamously fell while performing on BET in 2004. Butterfly also made reference to the church, and Williams has recorded gospel music in the past.

There Are Several Fan Theories As to Each Contestant’s Identity

Elsewhere, the panel seem to think that Rottweiler might be an alias for respective boy band members Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey or JC Chasez. Then there is Flower, who could be anyone from Jessie J and Bjork to actress Mayim Bialik. “I blossom in every field I plant myself in and I am here to branch out yet again,” she teased. This clue lines up with Bialik’s career in particular, as she starred on the TV series Blossom before getting a PhD in neuroscience.

The biggest question mark going into tonight’s episode is Thingamajig, who continues to both intrigue and baffle fans. While it remains to be seen who Thingamajig really is, it’s abundantly clear that Nicole Sherzinger is a fan. “I’d date him after that vocal performance,” she said.

Check back in once the episode goes live to find out which contestant gets unmasked tonight