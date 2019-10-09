‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Premiere Live Stream: How To Watch Online without Cable

The Season 4 premiere of Riverdale airs tonight on The CW at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The episode is called In Memoriam. After some of the big plot twists that happened last season, you’ll likely want to watch the finale live so you aren’t spoiled on a thing.

‘Riverdale’ Recap & Preview

Here’s where we left off last season and what happened in the Season 3 finale. Spoilers for Season 3 below.

Edgar tells his followers that the ascension is going to happen, and Alice is suspicious. She asks Edgar about the organ rumors, but Cheryl interrupts her. So Alice helps Cheryl escape, but stays to help Polly.

But then Jughead, Archie, Betty, and Veronica get invitations to dinner from the Gargoyle King, hosted by Penelope Blossom at the Hunting Lodge on Thornhill. Then the Black Hood and the Gargoyle King show up for dinner too. We learn that Hal is dressed as the Black Hood and the Gargoyle King is Chic with red hair.

Chic pledged his life to Hal rather than be murdered when Betty sent him off. Chic spread the message to the others who followed the Gargoyle King.

Penelope forces the group to play one final, fatal game. They have to make it through the woods and survive, but they must complete each of their quests in the process or die. Archie must fight a large man dressed as a bear. He wins, and then Veronica and Betty must play spin the bottle and drink out of chalices. But one is poisoned. Veronica won’t let Betty drink the last one, so Penelope tells her that she passed. But all the chalices were poisoned, so now they’re poisoned too. Oops.

Next, Jughead has to fight Chic and he wins.

Betty’s given a gun with one bullet and Hal has a gun too. She has to kill Hal or he will kill her and all her friends. If she kills him, they get antidotes. Betty shoots him, but not to kill him. So Penelope kills Hal. Archie and the others steal the antidotes and run as the Gargoyles chase them. The Poisons and Serpents show up to rescue them. They win the battle and they’re all going to be OK!

Hal’s dead, Chic goes to jail, and Penelope escaped. Meanwhile, Hiram’s in jail and got evidence planted to have Hermione arrested for conspiring to kill him.

But things are still overall good for the main four. Archie now owns El Royale and he and Mad Dog will turn it into a community center to help others.

Betty learns her mom was an FBI informant, and the FBI agent working with her is Charles, her half-brother. The episode ends with the main four at Pop’s. They’re happy.

But then we flash forward to the future, spring break of their senior year, with Archie covered in blood. He’s holding Jug’s beanie and Betty and Veronica are also covered in blood. They’re burning everything and “never speak” of what happened again.

The official synopsis for Season 4 Episode 1 reads: “As the residents of Riverdale prepare for its upcoming Independence Day parade, Archie receives a phone call that will change the rest of his life forever.”

And here’s a preview for tonight:

It’s going to be a tough episode to watch.

