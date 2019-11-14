2019 CMA Awards Winners & Nominees

The 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards airs live Wednesday (Nov. 13) from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The CMAs are calling it the year of the woman because, for the first time in history, a woman is nominated in every category except Male Vocalist of the Year.

Because of this, the CMAs tapped three female country superstars to host the show in Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton. The three of them have a combined 124 CMA nominations and 22 wins.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba, and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” says CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a statement. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Maren Morris leads all nominees with six, followed by country duo Brothers Osbourne with four, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Underwood with three apiece.

The winners’ names will be bolded below as the awards are announced.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year (Awarded to Singer, Producer, and Engineer)

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne – Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr. – Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

“GIRL” – Maren Morris – Producer: Greg Kurstin – Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton – Producer: Scott Hendricks – Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton – Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton – Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay – Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks – Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist & Producer)

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett – Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood – Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay – Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Desperate Man – Eric Church – Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora,

Girl – Maren Morris – Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

Vocal Group of the Year

Little Big Town

Lady Antebellum

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette II, Robert Williford

“Girl” – Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country” – Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

“Rainbow” – Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” – Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn feat. Luke Combs

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road” (remix) – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist & Director)

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne – Director: Wes Edwards

“GIRL” – Maren Morris – Director: Dave Meyers

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton – Director: Sophie Muller

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves – Director: Hannah Lux Davis

“Some Of It” – Eric Church – Director: Reid Long

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Broadcast Personality of the Year, by market size

National Market

“The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One

“The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, and Eddie Garcia) – Premiere Networks

“The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

“Nash Nights Live” (Shawn Parr and Elaina Smith) – Westwood One

“The Storme Warren Show” (Storme Warren) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, McKaila Granning, and “Maverick” Jeffrey Bolen) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

“Mason & Remy” (Mason Schreader and “Remy” Zachary Hoesly) – WIL, St. Louis, Mo.

“The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and “Slow Joe” Wallace) – KKWF, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

“The Rob + Holly Show” (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

“Tanner in the Morning” (Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, and “Captain Jim” Homa) – WSOC, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

“Tony, Jake & Jenn” (Tony Russell, Jake Byron, and Jenn Hays) – KUPL, Portland, Ore.

Large Market

“Amanda and Jesse” (Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“J.R. and Beth in the Morning” (“J.R.” Jon Jaus, Beth Boehm, and Chris Cardenas) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

“Q Morning Crew” (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

“The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show” (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) – KAJA, San Antonio, Texas

“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, WI

Medium Market

“Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“The Doc Show with Jessie” (Ken “Doc” Medek and Jessie Roberts) – WGGY, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

“Mo & StyckMan” (“Mo” Melissa Wagner and “Styckman” Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

“Tony and Kris” (Tony Randall and Kris Rochester) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.

Small Market

“Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

“Ben & Arnie” (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) – WCOW, La Crosse, Wis.

“Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

“Mackey and Miles in the Morning” (Jim Mackey and Deb Miles) – WBYT, South Bend, Ind.

“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

Radio Station of the Year, by market size

Major Market

KILT – Houston-Galveston, Texas

KPLX – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

WIL – St. Louis, Mo.

WKLB – Boston, Mass.

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.

WLHK – Indianapolis, Ind.

WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

CKRY – Calgary, Alta.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WBBS – Syracuse, N.Y.

WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.

WXCY – Wilmington, Del.

Small Market

KCLR – Columbia, Mo.

KFDI – Wichita, Kan.

KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

READ NEXT: Country Duo Maddie & Tae: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know