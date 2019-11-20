Adam Lamberg, Gordo on ‘Lizzie McGuire’: Where Is He Now in 2019?

Since it was announced that Disney would be producing a reboot of their beloved series Lizzie McGuire, fans of the show have been wondering if it would feature the return of Lizzie’s best friend Gordo, played by Adam Lamberg. According to Entertainment Weekly, who broke the news, it has bee confirmed that Lamberg will be a part of the rebooted series.

In a statement, Hilary Duff, who stars in the show as its title character, said “Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved. I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The Lizzie McGuire reboot will be Lamberg’s first credited acting role since 2008, according to IMDb. After the original Lizzie McGuire had its series finale in 2004, Lamberg played Lionel in When Do We Eat? and teenage Reggie in Beautiful Loser before stepping away from acting.

While we know that Lamberg is currently filming for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, he has managed to keep his life pretty private since the original Lizzie McGuire series ended, and there’s little information available about what he’s up to in 2019.

According to Bustle, Lamberg graduated from UC Berkeley with a Bachelors degree in Geography in 2008, and got his Masters at Baruch College in New York from 2012 until 2014.

#wheresgordo? He's Adam Lamberg & here at #IACDanceFestival of course! Lucky to have him on our team. #heresgordo pic.twitter.com/kpOrwTGEeN — Irish Arts Center (@IrishArtsCenter) May 3, 2015

A LinkedIn profile for Adam Lamberg corroborates these details and shows that Lamberg has worked for the Irish Arts Center since 2012. He is presently the Center’s Development Officer, a role he’s held since June 2015.

Duff continued to spread the good news by sharing a photo of her and Lamberg, seemingly on-set in front of their trailers, with her over 13.4 million Instagram followers. In the caption, she wrote “I feels so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut……hey now, hey now.”

News that Gordo will be a part of the new series, which takes place 15 years after the original show ended, will be especially exciting for long-term fans of the show who have been waiting to see what become of Lizzie and Gordo since the kiss they shared at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie. As Screen Rant points out, the series finale also showed Gordo and Lizzie sharing a kiss after he revealed his true feelings for her with an entry in her junior high yearbook.

Does Adam Lamberg’s reentry into the cast mean that there is potential for Lizzie and Gordo to explore their relationship as adults? It’s certainly possible, but where the rebooted story picks up, 15 years after the original Lizzie McGuire finale, Lizzie is in a two-year relationship (and it doesn’t seem to be with Gordo). Neverthless, depending on how many episodes Lamberg is signed on to be a part of, Gordo would be a pretty logical love interest for Lizzie to consider, although it’s very possible that the two, years later, are just friends they way they were for the majority of the original show.