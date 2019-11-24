AMAs 2019 Time & What Channel the American Music Awards Is On TV

What time is the 2019 American Music Awards on TV tonight? Read on below for a rundown on the showtime, red carpet schedules, what channel to watch, and more.

AMAs 2019 TIME: The estimated run time for the 2019 American Music Awards is 180 minutes. It will air on November 24, 2019, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 TV CHANNEL: The awards show will air on the ABC network and is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

AMAs 2019 RED CARPET: Sofia Carson, Nick Viall, Lauren Jauregui, AJ Gibson, Raja Kumari, and Jaymes Vaughan are hosting the 2019 “AMAs Red Carpet Live Presented by Security Benefit”, according to Billboard. The AMAs red carpet pre-show will stream exclusively on Twitter, airing from 6 – 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the Twitter red carpet show, KABC/ABC7 in Los Angeles will air a special edition of “On the Red Carpet at the AMAs” at 7 p.m. PT.

AMAs 2019 HOST: The host of this year’s awards show is singer Ciara. When it comes to what’s in store for fans watching the show, Ciara told ET Online, “All I have to say is: tune in Sunday. It’s going to be a fun night. It’s going to be girl power to the highest level happening in this room this night and also a lot of other amazing performers. You have Travis Scott, Green Day, Post Malone. We’ve got to talk the fellas too, as well. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to being part of the night, hosting the night.”

She continued, “A host never tells it all. But, it’s definitely going to be a [great night]. I’m going to give everyone in the house a treat. I’m going to give my fans a treat on the day of the show. But I can’t say what it’s going to be. But, I’m super excited about it!

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 PERFORMERS: Taylor Swift is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award and she will also be performing. The other artists performing, according to Billboard, are Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Kesha, Big Freedia, Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Ozzy Osbourne, and Green Day.

AMAs 2019 MOST NOMINATIONS: Post Malone leads with seven nominations, which is the most nominations at the AMAs this year. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are close behind with six nominations each. According to the Associated Press, King of Pop Michael Jackson holds the record of winning 24 AMAs total. Taylor Swift has 23 under her belt, so it’s possible she could break his record this year.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: ABC7NY has reported that the stars lined up to present the awards tonight include Jamie Lee Curtis, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Carole King, Jameela Jamil, Chadwick Boseman, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rivers Cuomo, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Heidi Klum, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Cobie Smulders, Pete Wentz and Constance Wu.