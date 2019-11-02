Do Angela & Michael Star on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, just finished wrapping up season 3 of Before the 90 Days, but the two aren’t finished with the franchise just yet. Although Angela started some serious drama during the Before the 90 Days “Couples Tell All” finale, it looks like fans will get another dose of her brand of chaos over the next 12 weeks.

For those who need a recap, Angela and Michael met online while she was working as a nursing assistant for hospice care in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The couple quickly hit it off before Angela took a trip to Nigeria to meet Michael in person. Although the two have had a tumultuous, rocky relationship throughout the years, they have overcome every obstacle thrown at them; the two are still together today and are now planning on starting a family.

According to a teaser clip from 90 Day Fiancé season 7, which airs Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC, the couple is returning to the show and bringing even more drama, tears, fights and lying than ever before, as well as a little bit of Botox.

Here’s what we know about Angela and Michael’s return to the show:

A Promo Shows Michael Crying While Discussing Marriage With Angela & Her Family

'90 Day Fiance' Season 7 Trailer: Angela Finally Brings Michael to the U.S. (Exclusive)The hit series returns to TLC for an all-new season, featuring lots of new couples, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. ET. 2019-10-31T15:03:17.000Z

In the trailer for the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé season, shared by ET Online, Angela can be seen preparing for Michael’s arrival in the U.S. by getting some Botox before the wedding. Angela says “Michael will be here soon on the K-1 visa” and that’s why she’s getting the Botox. She can also be seen screaming during the procedure while shouting “I’m done!”

However, it looks like there might be some heartache in store for the reality stars regarding the wedding … another clip shows one of Angela’s granddaughters confronting Michael on whether or not he still wants to get married, and he breaks down crying.

“Michael, do you still want to get married or what?” she asks the Nigerian native, who starts sobbing during the video chat. Angela notes that “it’s painful” during another confessional, so fans have plenty to look forward to this season.

She & Michael Will Only Feature in Three or Four Episodes

Although Angela is featured heavily in the promo shared by ET, Soap Dirt claims that TLC only uses her sparingly throughout season 7 of the show, and that we can expect just three or four episodes with her and Michael.

Soap Dirt also claims TLC is “is using Angela Deem to prop what’s reportedly an otherwise dull season of its main show,” so it’s unclear at this time what else the network has in store regarding the couple, but we can definitely expect some of the usual Angela-related drama, even if it is for just a few episodes.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé to see how Angela and Michael’s love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Still Together Predictions

