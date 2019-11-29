Black Friday 2019 Quotes, Sayings & Jokes

Black Friday is a day of, well, mayhem. For some, it ruins the Thanksgiving spirit, while for others, it’s a great way to take advantage of the biggest sales of the year. And don’t forget Cyber Monday, which offers the best online deals of the season, as well.

For weeks, people prep for by Black Friday by researching which stores will have the best deals, and now, the day is finally here. What better way to enjoy Black Friday than with the top quotes, sayings, and jokes? Here are the best ones:

1. “Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness simply didn’t know where to go shopping.”

2. “Fashion is the most powerful art there is. It’s movement, design, and architecture all in one. It shows the world who we are and who we’d like to be.” — Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl

3. “Shopping is my cardio.” — Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

4. “What do Black Friday shoppers and the Thanksgiving turkey have in common? They know what it’s like to be jammed into a small place and stuffed!”

5. “Black Friday: Because only in America do people trample others for sales exactly one day after being thankful for what they already have.”

6. Black Friday = Broke Saturday

7. Here’s hoping Black Friday doesn’t turn into Black and Blue Saturday.

8. Make sure the clothes you buy on Black Friday take into account how fat you got on Thanksgiving.

Black Friday is celebrated by millions of people across the country. According to History.com, the term Black Friday was actually applied to a financial crisis– specifically, the crash of the US gold market in 1869. They write, “Two notoriously ruthless Wall Street financiers, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, worked together to buy up as much as they could of the nation’s gold, hoping to drive the price sky-high and sell it for astonishing profits. On that Friday in September, the conspiracy finally unraveled, sending the stock market into free-fall and bankrupting everyone from Wall Street barons to farmers.”

The story, according to History.com, states that after operating without success for a year, stores would earn a profit on the day after Thanksgiving as holiday shoppers spent so much on discounted merchandise. “Though it’s true that retail companies used to record losses in red and profits in black when doing their accounting, this version of Black Friday’s origin is the officially sanctioned—but inaccurate—story behind the tradition.”

A pre-holiday survey shows that 135.8 million Americans plan to shop over Thanksgiving weekend, while more (183.8 million) say they will participate in Cyber Monday.

This year is expected to be more chaotic than usual. Meaghan Brophy, a senior retail analyst at Fit Small Business, tells NBC News, “There is less time between Black Friday and Christmas, [last year in 2018] shoppers had 32 days between the holidays; this year, there are only 26 days… Shoppers might feel a greater sense of urgency this Black Friday, as there is less time to cross items off of the shopping lists.”

The good news is that a number of stores will be offering their deals early to account for the lost time.

