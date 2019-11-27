How to Get Free Rides if You’ve Been Drinking for Thanksgiving 2019: Uber & Lyft Codes

You’d be surprised how popular Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services are for the Thanksgiving holiday — especially the day before Thanksgiving. Whether you’re back in your hometown visiting friends and you had a little too much to drink or you just don’t have access to a car because you’re family is borrowing yours while they’re visiting, there are plenty of options for getting a lift for the Thanksgiving holiday. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes to help ease the cost a bit, and AAA and other programs are offering free rides for Thanksgiving. If you know of any other good coupon codes not listed here, let us know in the comments below.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices. However, this is more of a problem during bigger events like the Super Bowl or New Year’s Eve, rather than Thanksgiving. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeApp is one option and so is Estimate Fares for Lyft pricing. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before peak traffic times. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot, Ridester, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you:

Uber: NewRider25 for $2.50 off your first 10 trips, NewRider18 for up to $3 off your first 6 trips, NewRider16 for up to $4 off your first 4 trips, and NewRider15 for up to $5 off your first 3 trips.

Use the Uber Rider Referral Program to get promo codes if you’re an existing driver. If you go to the menu button and free rides on the Uber App, you’ll see your code that you can share to earn free rides for referrals.

If you’re in Massachusetts, you can get a free ride from Uber, thanks to a promotion with MADD. Residents in designated areas can enter the code SAFERIDEMA18 into the Add Promo/Gift Code tab of the Uber app to unlock a free ride worth up to $15. Participating towns are listed here.

If you’re in the Staten Island, New York area, you can use the code SAFERIDESI19 to be able to ride twice for free per user (up to $15 each) on Uber. This is good only November 27 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Eastern and all rides must begin and end on Staten Island.

New York State Residents: SAFERIDENY19 on Uber, for up to $10 on an Uber ride hailed from 9 p.m. Nov. 27 to 3 a.m. Nov. 28. (Note: WIVB 4 says this is not good in New York City. Rides must start and end in New York.)

Western and Central Massachusetts: SAFERIDEMA19 for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties, WWLP reported. It will unlock a free ride worth up to $10. Good only on Thanksgiving Eve. Begins 9 p.m. on the 27th and ends at 3 a.m. on the 28th.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

Get up to $50 credit with the promo code RIDESTERLYFT, or RIDEON2019 or FALLTIME17

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid any surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Free Rides in Detroit

If you’re in Detroit, David Christensen Law is offering a Safe Ride Home program for Thanksgiving Eve. The firm will reimburse individuals for rides taken home by taxi or ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft on Thanksgiving Eve. The program applies to one-way rides home in Macomb, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Genesee, Bay, and Kent counties, Fox reported.

To use the program, simply call a licensed cab, Lyft, or Uber to take you home, pay for the ride, and keep your receipt. Mail a copy of your receipt and driver’s license through the form on this webpage

Free Rides in Denver and Colorado Springs

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for those celebrating Thanksgiving. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. This program applies to rides taken on Thursday, November 28 in Colorado. The reimbursement is good for a one-way ride up to $35. Simply mail a copy of the receipt and a valid ID to Thanksgiving – Free Cab Ride Program, The Sawaya Law Firm, 1600 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 8021.

Free Rides in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is offering reimbursements for Thanksgiving Eve for people in the following regions: Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA.

To get your free ride home, call 1-800-LAW-1010 or 1-800-529-1010 on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Tell the operator where you are and a cab will be sent for you free of charge with no questions asked. You can also use an app to get your free ride from iOS or Android.

Free AAA Rides Across the Country

AAA is offering a Thanksgiving Safe Ride Program that is statewide unless otherwise indicated, AAA reported. The program begins Wednesday, November 27 and ends Sunday, December 1 at 6 a.m. To take advantage of the program in the following states, simply call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. AAA notes that this is NOT available everywhere and is subject to change.

Florida

Georgia

Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend ONLY)

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

North Dakota

Tennessee

Wisconsin

In the following regions, the program only lasts from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 through 6 a.m. Thursday, November 28. Call 800-AAA-HELP or 800-222-4357.

Arizona

Alaska (Anchorage ONLY)

California (Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba ONLY)

Montana (Helena – includes East Helena & Montana City, Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman – includes Belgrade, Hamilton, Polson ONLY)

Nevada

Utah

Ohio Hancock County ONLY – dial 419-425-3908)

A Tipsy Tow program is statewide and available through the holiday season, ending January 1, 2020 at 6 a.m. Call 800-AAA-HELP or 800-222-4357.

Virginia(Greater Hampton Roads area ONLY – cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg)

There’s also a Taxi Ride Program Wed., Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 a.m. in the following region: