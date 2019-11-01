F

reeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is a beloved annual holiday tradition and with the Halloween candy handed out, it’s time to start planning our schedules around Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and a new original movie called Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas starring The Bold Type actress Aisha Dee, which premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Friday (Nov. 1) Freeform released the full schedule, which kicks off in a month. To celebrate the release of the lineup, Freeform has also dropped its first-ever 25 Days of Christmas jingle, which features Freeform Santa and Good Trouble star Emma Hunton. It is sure to be one of the catchiest Christmas tunes of 2019.

The full 25 Days of Christmas 2019 schedule is below. All times Eastern/Pacific.

VideoVideo related to freeform’s 25 days of christmas 2019 programming full lineup 2019-11-01T10:08:19-04:00

Sunday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:05 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:15 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – The Muppets Christmas Carol

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – New Episode

10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – New Episode

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby

11:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:40 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11:00 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:00 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4:00 p.m. – Home Alone

6:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas – Freeform Original Feature Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

2:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

4:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

1:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman – Freeform Premiere

8:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform Premiere

9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone

10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

VideoVideo related to freeform’s 25 days of christmas 2019 programming full lineup 2019-11-01T10:08:19-04:00

Sunday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns – Freeform Premiere

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

11:25 p.m. – Shrek

1:30 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, Dec. 9

7:30 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone 3

2:10 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50 p.m. – Shrek

6:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – New Episode

10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – Season Finale

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – The Mistle-Tones

2:05 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

6:15 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

1:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:20 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:00 p.m. – Same Time, Next Christmas – Freeform Premiere

10:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

VideoVideo related to freeform’s 25 days of christmas 2019 programming full lineup 2019-11-01T10:08:19-04:00

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

11:00 a.m. – This Christmas

1:35 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday – Freeform Premiere

3:35 p.m. – The Holiday

6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – Snow

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9:00 a.m – Arthur Christmas

11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

1:20 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:25 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – Good Trouble – Holiday Special Event

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

12:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. – The Holiday

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 a.m. – Snowglobe

10:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

11:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – Snow

9:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

1:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

11:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

VideoVideo related to freeform’s 25 days of christmas 2019 programming full lineup 2019-11-01T10:08:19-04:00

Saturday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:40 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

11:50 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

1:25 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

4:35 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – The Holiday

10:15 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 p.m. – Home Alone

9:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns

2:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

3:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

READ NEXT: The 25 Best Christmas Movies of All Time