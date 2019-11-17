Gallant Stem Cell Bank on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Gallant Stem Cell Therapy For Dogs will be featured on an all-new episode of Shark Tank.

The company was founded by Aaron Hirschhorn, and is the first and only non-invasive animal stem cell collection method available today.

Interested in learning more about Gallant Stem Cell Bank? Read on.

1. Hirschhorn Has over 20 Years of Experience Building Companies and Investing in Them

Hirschhorn is the founder and former CEO of DogVacay. The company was launched as an app in 2013 and merged with Rover.com in 2017. It eventually went on to become a $1 billion pet services marketplace.

According to Business Wire, Gallant’s research team is developing the first-of-its-kind biotechnologies and treatment methods. It is “committed to spending millions on R&D pursuing both autologous therapies, which use a dog’s own stem cells, and allogenic therapies, which any dog can use, at a fraction of the cost of currently available therapies.”

The Gallant team consists of veterinarians, scientists, and entrepreneurs who “hold themselves and their lab to the absolute highest standard.” Today, they are working with VDA as part of the Veterinary Innovation Program to develop therapies.

2. Aaron’s Personal Experience with a Back Injury Led to the Creation of Gallant

Gallant Helps You Plan Ahead By Banking Your Dog’s Stem Cells When They Get Spayed Or Neutered https://t.co/4ux0rr41NR — LittleThings (@LittleThingsUSA) November 6, 2019

A few years ago, Aaron suffered a major back injury. He was forced to undergo stem cell treatment, which worked well. The News Crunch writes, “Aaron, being an ardent dog lover wondered why this cutting-edge medical technology of stem cell transplants cannot be applied to dogs.”

The company was officially created in 2018. In August 2019, Gallant raised $7 million in investments.

In a statement obtained by Tech Crunch, Hirschhorn said, “I struggled with debilitating chronic back pain for more than a decade, leaving me incapable of doing activities I loved, until regenerative medicine successfully cured my condition… At the same time, I watched my dog Rocky suffer from arthritis so painful that she couldn’t walk. I knew there had to be a better way to treat and heal our pets, which sparked the beginning of Gallant. We are on a mission to keep our pets happier and healthier through the power of regenerative medicine.”

3. Gallant Works with Your Pet’s Veterinarian

Gallant works with your personal veterinarian. They collect your pet’s stem cells so that “down the road, [they] can help treat the most common health problems your dog may face.”

According to Gallant, a dog’s own stem cells have helped with a number of illnesses including osteoarthritis, atopic dermatitis, torn ligaments and chronic dry eye.

Dr. Black, chief scientific officer at Gallant, said in a statement, “In my experience with clinical trials and evaluating dogs with debilitating arthritis, I’ve seen first hand how cell therapy can change lives… I’m committed to developing therapies that dramatically improve the quality of life for dogs.”

4. They Are Waiving Their Processing Fee in Honor of Their ‘Shark Tank’ Debut

#artificialintelligence #iot #robotics #AI Newly launched pet health startup Gallant wants you to bank your dog’s stem cells for $990 >>>https://t.co/ZTaKY4klaz With $11 million in funding and a mission to open up the doors of regenerative therapies to dogs across the nation… — HyperEdge Embed (@HyperedgeEmbed) October 24, 2019

If you head over to the Gallant website, you’ll find that the company is waiving their $395 processing fee in honor of their Shark Tank debut. They are also offering special pricing— a $595 Lifetime Stem Cell Banking plan (typically, this costs $990). Or a $95/year special Shark Tank pricing for the Annual Plan.

They write on their site, “Gallant is at the forefront of science, working every day to advance the field of stem cell therapy. By partnering with Gallant, you can make regenerative medicine a part of your pup’s wellness plan – making every (dog) year count.”

The company reveals that most dogs begin entering ‘senior age’ around 7. The effects of aging can be felt as early as 4. Most stem cells are lost over time due to aging, and the procedure to acquire those young stem cells is done young, while the puppy is spayed/neutered. Ahead of the dog’s spay/neuter, Gallant connects with your vet to send them a collection kit. During the procedure, the vet then takes out the “stem-cell rich reproductive tissue”. Stem cells are then acquired and frozen in liquid nitrogen to preserve them. They can be sent to your vet when and if treatment is needed.

What typically happens to the reproductive tissue during a spay/neuter procedure? It is discarded. And it’s worth noting that traditional methods for injury and age-related conditions are expensive and can have harmful side effects.

5. The Company Raised $7 Million in August

In August, according to the LA Business Journal, two dozen investors contributed to a $7 million funding round. The names of those investors were not given.

Today, Gallant is based in Santa Monica. The company pays veterinarians a commission and encourages them to perform stem cell therapy. According to the site, vets could earn up to $200 to $500 per treatment.

In a nutshell, Gallant is like cord blood banking for your most loyal friend. But will the sharks bite when it comes to Gallant? Tune in tonight on ABC at 9pm ET/PT to find out.

