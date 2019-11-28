A Guide to Hallmark and Freeform Thanksgiving Day Movies

Hallmark is known for its Christmas movies. In fact, “Countdown to Christmas” has gotten so popular over its first 10 years that the channel expanded its lineup with a record 40 new films in 2019, which will air alongside all the favorites from previous years — and the first one debuted before Halloween. There was even a convention for “Countdown to Christmas” fans called ChristmasCon, which took place Nov. 8-10 in Edison, New Jersey.

So with all the yuletide cheer, one might think that Thanksgiving gets a little lost in the shuffle between all the reindeer and romance. But never fear, Turkey Day lovers! The Hallmark Drama channel has three fine Thanksgiving offerings in 2019 — plus Freeform is getting in on the fun with an original Thanksgiving movie of its own.

Here’s a guide to the Hallmark (and Freeform) Thanksgiving movies for this year.

Turkey Drop, 10 a.m., Freeform

About: Lucy Jacobs is a small-town girl who has started her freshman year at a big-city university. But when Lucy returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she’s about to get turkey dropped — dumped by her high school sweetheart — during their holiday visit. To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy gets out of her comfort zone, proving she’s not the same play-it-safe girl she was with her high school boyfriend. As she takes control of her own life and makes choices that put herself first, she learns to let go of what’s been holding her back, helping achieve what she truly wants out of life.

Cast: Olivia Holt, Cheryl Hines, Tyler Perez, Ben Levin, David Hewlett, Carlos Gonzalez, Joelle Farrow, Genelle Williams, and Lee Marshall.

A Family Thanksgiving, 4 p.m., Hallmark Drama

About: A wealthy, successful corporate lawyer is living the high life in New York City with little time for anything except her lavish lifestyle until a close encounter with a bizarre mystic drops her into an alternative reality to see what her life might have been like had she made different choices.

Cast: Daphne Zuniga, Faye Dunaway, Dan Payne, Gina Holden, and Kennedi Clements.

The Thanksgiving House, 6 p.m., Hallmark Drama

About: When Boston lawyer Mary Ross inherits a house in Plymouth from her late aunt, she has no idea she may have inherited a historical treasure. Mary’s initial desire to sell the house is supported by her slick boyfriend, Rick, but she is shocked to discover local historian Everett Mather has evidence that her house is located on the site of the first Thanksgiving! With the house turning into an unexpected tourist attraction, putting Mary in the media spotlight at the prying of unscrupulous gossip blogger Ashleigh Mulligan, Everett tries to prove his theory and Mary tries to prove anything that will keep the house in her hands. Suddenly, Mary clings to the house as an artifact of her own history before her happy childhood memories were tarnished by her father’s abandonment.

Ultimately, Mary must decide if it is more important to preserve the house’s historical ties or make it the site of many happy Thanksgivings to come. What will she choose?

Cast: Emily Rose, Adam Kaufman, Justin Bruening, and Cerina Vincent.

An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving, 8 p.m., Hallmark Drama

About: From a short story by the acclaimed author of Little Women comes a holiday story of family and forgiveness. Recently widowed Mary Bassett and her three children have hit difficult times on their farm. Things are so bad this year that they cannot even afford a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner. Suddenly, Mary’s wealthy and estranged mother Isabella has come to visit. Although she finds a kindred spirit in Mary’s eldest daughter and budding writer Tilly, Mary resents her mother’s attempts to help them out of their financial difficulties. In the end, more than money will be needed to heal the emotional wounds that exist between mother and daughter in this moving period drama.

Cast: Helene Joy, Jacqueline Bisset, Tatiana Maslany, Kristopher Turner, Ted Atherton, and Vivien Endicott Douglas.

In addition to these movies, Hallmark is also running a Thanksgiving Day marathon of its Happy and Friends Yule Log, where Happy the Cat, Happy the Dog, and adorable adoptable kittens and puppies relax and play in front of a warm fireplace complimented by traditional holiday tunes. Special appearances by Pip Squeak the pig and other beautiful animals.

