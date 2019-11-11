Pink Wins People’s Champion at 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Pink was named the People’s Champion at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards for her philanthropy work, according to NBC.

Pink is a two-time People’s Choice Award winner. In addition to the People’s Champion Award, she was also nominated for Female Artist of 2019 and Concert Tour of 2019.

Pink debuted as a pop punk star in 2000 and rose to fame. In 2019, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating the mark she has left on the music industry. Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, has two children, Willow and Jameson. She is married to motocross legend Carey Hart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pink Is Being Honored at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards for her Work With No Kid Hungry, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood & Others

Pink was named the People’s Choice Award 2019 People’s Champion for her philanthropy work which reaches women and children throughout the country. Her charity work includes support of No Kid Hungry, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF, according to NBC.

“There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day,” she told NBC. “These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it’s cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts.”

Pink has won three Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards – including becoming the 2017 Video Vanguard Award recipient. She was Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013 and most recently received Billboard’s Legend of Live Award. Her most recent album, Hurts 2B Human, was her third consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

“P!NK just wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore’s history, and the biggest for a woman in over a decade,” NBC reported.

Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital, said Pink was named People’s Champion because of her ability to use her platform to inspire others to activism, according to NBC.

“P!NK’s ability to capture a global audience with her music and also encourage them to act on behalf of important causes that affects humankind is awe-inspiring. As an activist who inspires change for the better, she is the epitome of a People’s Champion, and we are humbled to present her with this award,” she said.

Pink tweeted out her support of Planned Parenthood last year.

“Planned Parenthood was the only organization in my town growing up available to teach young girls @ sexual responsibility,” she wrote. “I stand with PP.”

Pink is listed as an No Kid Hungry advocate on the organization’s website.

She became an ambassador for UNICEF in 2015, according to its website.

“As a mom myself, it’s devastating to know that children are suffering because they don’t have adequate nutrition. All children should be able to grow up strong and healthy, with the opportunity to reach their full potential,” she said. “As a UNICEF Ambassador, I want to use my platform to help end global malnutrition, which is why I’m so excited about UNICEF Kid Power – which gets kids and families involved in saving children’s lives.”

