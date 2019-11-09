‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4: Spoilers & Predictions

Fans can’t stop talking about the new season of Rick and Morty. The new season premieres on Sunday, November 10, but fans are already compiling all the spoilers and predictions they can get their hands on. Most of these involve a deep dive into the Season 4 trailer or the Season 4 opening sequence. Here’s a roundup of the best spoilers for the new season so far.

Season 4 Trailer

Here are some screenshots of the best scenes from the trailer.

This cat is really cute, but then something awful happens to him in the trailer later.

Awww jeez. :(

Looks like they have some kind of invisible forcefield so these weird robot creatures can’t see them.

Of course, Morty is struggling to climb the face of a mountain while Rick has great tech to take things easy.

And some Arby’s. Guess he’s moved on from the Szechuan Sauce?

Just before this screenshot, Rick saved Morty’s life. (Again!)

Summer will be back, so that’s good.

But she and Beth get into some kind of big fight. Or is she fighting Beth’s clone?

What is THIS?

I love seeing Mr. Poopybutthole as a professor now. No longer Mr. Poopybutthole, he’s now Professor Poopybutthole. But I hope you didn’t waste your life waiting for his new scene to air.

I’m glad he’s going to be in the new season, since he’s one of my favorite characters. And now he looks like he’s a martial arts expert who won’t ever be taken by surprise again. Maybe Noob Noob will be in this season too.

In the scene above, it looks like some kind of dead snake in a spacesuit bit Morty. That’s got to hurt.

As far as the scene above, we actually saw this scene before. It was released during Comic-Con and you can watch it below. This is a scene with Glootie.

Now back to the screenshots:

Officer Morty? Even better, Mr. Meeseeks is back!

And the Morty Adventure Card makes a comeback too. Does this mean Morty gets to pick the adventure of another episode in this 10-episode season?

Everyone who bought a Season 3 DVD also got their own adventure card, by the way.

Notably absent is Bird Person’s Phoenix persona or Tammy. Evil Morty also isn’t here, but I doubt they’d give either away, even if they were going to appear in an episode.

But there was a Dr. Strange reference in the trailer, so that makes up for a lot of it. “Lab coat, rip off Dr. Strange” is gold.

Opening Sequence

The opening sequence for Rick and Morty was just released on Friday.

There’s a lot to unpack and the new season hasn’t even started yet. This opening sequence for Season 4 has a lot in it, like a two-headed duck at the 23-second mark.

But don’t get too excited about the different scenes in the opening sequence. As you can see from this Reddit thread below, a lot of scenes in the opening sequences never actually make it into an episode for their respective seasons.

Then again, these could also all have been memories that were broken during the Morty’s Mind Blowers episode, so maybe they really did happen. Hmmmm…

Episode Titles & Descriptions

Here are the episode titles and descriptions for the first five episodes of Season 4, as shared by official Rick and Morty social media channels.

Season 4 Episode 1: Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

“Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh.”

Season 4 Episode 2: The Old Man and the Seat

“We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Season 4 Episode 3: One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

