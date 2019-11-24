‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4: What Time & Channel Does Episode 3 Air Tonight?

The newest episode of Rick and Morty Season 4 is airing tonight on Adult Swim. You’ll likely want to watch Season 4 Episode 3 live so you’re not spoiled about anything online. When does Rick and Morty start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about watching Season 4 Episode 3. Be sure and take our poll at the end about the ending of Episode 2 last week.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 3 Airs Tonight at 11:30 PM Eastern

DATE: Sunday, November 24, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Rick and Morty‘s new episode will air tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

In the UK, the first episode premiered on Channel 4 on November 20 at 10 p.m. in the UK. (It was originally supposed to not air until January, but negative feedback encouraged Channel 4 to move up the premiere date.) So Episode 3 won’t be airing until December 4.

In Australia, Season 4 will air on Netflix, but the premiere date isn’t yet known.

EPISODE 3 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 3 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central.

It premieres a little later on the West Coast at 11:30 p.m. Pacific. (Yes, that’s three hours after people on the East Coast get to see it if you’re watching on TV. But if you’re live streaming online on the West Coast, such as with Hulu Live, then you’ll be able to start watching at 8:30 p.m. Pacific with the rest of the country. Check out Hulu’s message about that right here but remember, this is only for Hulu Live because regular Hulu doesn’t get Rick and Morty‘s new episodes.)

In the UK, unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait until 10 p.m. on December 4 to see Episode 3.

LIVE STREAM:

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll need a cable log-in for those options.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 3 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty.” The description, which doesn’t reveal a lot, reads: “Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

A trailer for tonight’s episode is below.

There are minor spoilers below based on theories about the trailer.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Episode 3 (preview) 2019-11-18T05:32:34.000Z

Some fans think this is going to be kind of like Ricklantis Mixup, where the storyline that we think will be the main story just ends up being a fakeout and the actual plot is something very different. In fact, a leading theory is that the joke will be that none of the characters in the trailer are actually in the episode at all. Their job was to pose for the trailer and that’s the only time we’ll see them.

Adult Swim just released a new video about Episode 3 on Facebook on Saturday.

Five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019 and one episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights. The trailer said that five all-new episodes were starting on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. It then said: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.” Justin Roiland later clarified in a tweet on November 10 that the new season is going to be 10 episodes long. Roiland wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday Nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

It looks like that means five episodes with the last airing in December, then a holiday hiatus, and then five more sometime in 2020.

Why do you think Rick was so sad at the end of Episode 2?

