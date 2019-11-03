Ruby Rose: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ruby Rose is one of the new faces of fall TV 2019, swooping onto the scene as the latest CW superhero. This 33-year-old actress first gained widespread fame starring on season three of Orange Is the New Black, for which she won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

But now she’s headlining her own series as Batwoman, the Caped Crusader’s cousin who must fight Gotham City’s worst criminals after Batman mysteriously vanishes from the city. It is a groundbreaking role because Batwoman is the highest-profile gay superhero in the DC Comics universe and the first gay superhero in a lead television role. Here’s everything you need to know about this fresh-faced talent.

1. Rose Comes From a Land Down Under

Rose is originally from Australia, growing up in a Melbourne suburb. The daughter of an artist named Katie Langenheim, Rose attended University High School in Parkville where fellow students would tell her she looked like singer/actress Mandy Moore — and they were not wrong.

As for her adorable Aussie accent, Rose got to use her regular speaking voice for Orange Is the New Black, but in 2018’s The Meg and now on Batwoman, she is showing off major Meryl Streep accent work with her American drawl. To prepare for doing an American accent, she tells Glamour that chewing gum helps her get ready.

“When I’m playing American people, which I do a lot of in voiceover, I chew gum ’cause it loosens my jaw and helps me get that American twang,” says Rose.

2. Modeling is How Rose Got Her Start

Rose entered a modeling contest hosted by an Australian teen magazine called Girlfriend back in 2002. She came in second and that was her first foray into what would become a lucrative career in modeling. Rose has been featured in Vogue Australia, InStyle, Marie Claire, Cosmo, Maxim and has done campaigns for Maybelline, Urban Decay cosmetics, Swarovski and Nike.

But modeling wasn’t where her heart was. In 2007, she landed a gig as an MTV VJ in Australia, which she preferred to modeling because MTV “wants you to be yourself,” as opposed to modeling, where “there is always something they want to change,” she told News AU in an interview. But the MTV life wasn’t exactly what she wanted to be doing either.

“I was drinking, never sleeping enough, eating really terrible food, I was stressed out,” the actress told SELF in a 2017 interview, adding, “Everything changed when I quit drinking. I got more work opportunities, I felt healthier, my body was better, my brain was better, my relationships were better, and it sort of felt like there were all these miracles.”

3. Rose Identifies as a Genderfluid Lesbian

Rose came out as a lesbian at the age of 12 and always knew she was gender nonconforming. She even considered transitioning from female to male at one point but changed her mind.

However, in 2014, she made a splash online with a short film called Break Free, in which she evolves from a curvy blonde to a tattooed man with short hair. When the film went viral, she told News AU she doesn’t identify as either gender.

“I am very gender fluid and feel more like I wake up every day sort of gender neutral,” said Rose, adding “I cop a fair bit of flack for going from ‘such a babe to such a boy.’ I wanted to share (that) story.”

But she doesn’t want to be known as “a lesbian actor.” She tells Glamour that as she became famous, she was always “the lesbian MTV VJ, the lesbian model, the lesbian actor.” And that’s not her job. She’s just an actor. However…

4. Activism is A Big Part of Rose’s Life

Rose is vocal about the many causes and marginalized people she supports. Despite not wanting to be labeled as one particular thing, she acknowledges that becoming more high profile does mean there is a genderfluid lesbian out there that kids who are struggling with their gender identity or sexuality can look up to.

In an emotional 2018 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rose became a little choked up, saying, “I’m so thrilled … I feel like the reason I keep getting so emotional is because growing up, watching TV, I never saw somebody that I could identify with, let alone a superhero.”

She adds that she has always tried to live her life by two mottos: “Be yourself because everyone else is taken” and “Be the person that you needed when you were younger.” And she’s so thrilled to be representing herself as Batwoman that it’s very emotional for her.

But it isn’t just about LGBTQ issues. Rose is vegan and quite vocal about animal welfare; she also does campaigns for anti-bullying and youth mental health, stemming from her own experiences being bullied as a child.

5. Rose Has Overcome A Lot of Adversity

Rose is very open about her struggles with mental health issues, stemming from verbal and physical bullying as a child and sexual abuse at the hands of a relative that led her to attempt suicide at age 12. She has also worked hard to treat her depression and bipolar disorder, checking into rehab in 2013 to get real help.

She later told News AU, “I ended up [telling people about my depression] more out of necessity. I was so desperate for that time off. I needed to go to the States and work on ‘me.’ I had to get control over this mental illness.”

Rose continues to be very public about her struggles because shining a light on mental health issues may help other people who are feeling too alone and scared to ask for help.

On Oct. 10, for World Mental Health Day, Rose posted to Instagram a photo of her in rehab with the caption:

“Today is world mental health day. This photo is from right before I started OITNB. I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life,” writes Rose. “I was first diagnosed with depression at 13, then major depressive disorder at 16. When I was 18 I found out I had Dissociative amnesia … There were hospitalizations, suicide attempts as young as 12. Cut to therapy and meditation, cut to seeing me at ever self-help section of every bookstore. Cut to a brain scan which showed I had severe PTSD… cut to more therapy and tests that led me to my final diagnosis… C-PTSD. Complex PTSD. What I have learned from the struggles of mental health is just how strong I am.”

Rose also revealed in a September Instagram post that she was nearly left paralyzed by a stunt accident that happened on the Batwoman set and had to undergo emergency spinal surgery. Needless to say, this actress is one tough woman.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

