Seattle Thanksgiving Parade 2019 Live Stream, TV Channel & Time

Did you know that 3000 miles from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York is a second Macy’s parade? That’s right — the Macy’s Holiday Parade in Seattle is an annual tradition held the day after Thanksgiving, celebrating its 29th year in 2019.

The parade kicks off Friday (Nov. 29) at 9 a.m. PT at the corner of 7th Ave. and Pine St. in downtown Seattle, winding its way through the streets until it ends in front of Macy’s department store at the corner of 4th Ave. and Olive Way. Here’s how to watch all the festivities if you can’t be there in person.

Unfortunately, whereas local Seattle TV stations have broadcast and streamed the parade in the past, this year it doesn’t sound like any of them are. But we’re going to keep looking for a live stream we can embed here, so keep checking back for updates. Perhaps the lack of coverage is because the Seattle Macy’s is closing its doors in early 2020, which means this is most likely the last year for the parade.

But local CBS affiliate KIRO 7 tells us that they will be live-streaming the annual Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. PT.

But it’s going out with a bang. There are dozens of marching bands, dance teams, drill teams and local celebrities appearing in the parade, alongside Mariner Moose and the Moosemobile, the Seattle Fire Department, the Seattle Police Chief, the Seattle Seahawks Sea Gals and Blue Thunder, the Seattle Sounders Sound Wave Band and two Nutcracker-themed trycaloons.

Thanksgiving Day parades have a rich history. The granddaddy of them all is not actually the Macy’s parade, but Philadelphia’s Gimbel Brothers-sponsored Thanksgiving procession that ran in 1920. The Macy’s parade, which was called Macy’s Christmas Parade in its first year, started in 1924, as did Detroit’s J.L. Hudson-sponsored Thanksgiving parade. The inclusion of gigantic helium-filled balloons started a few years later when Macy’s debuted Felix the Cat in 1927.

Now in 2019, there are Thanksgiving parades held nationwide, from New York to El Paso, from Charlotte to Chicago.

