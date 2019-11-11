‘Sorry For Your Loss’ Exclusive: Becca Calls Leigh Out for Lying

The critically acclaimed Facebook television series Sorry For Your Loss is bringing its second season to a close in November. Ahead of the penultimate season two episode, Heavy is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at “Whales Don’t Sneeze.”

In the scene, Becca (Lauren Robertson) tells Leigh (Elizabeth Olsen) she wants to get to the place that Leigh is at in her life, and Leigh reveals that she has started seeing somebody.

“Like a therapist?” asks Becca. Not exactly.

Becca is surprised to hear that Leigh has been seeing this person for a month, but that’s nothing compared to her shock when Leigh reveals her boyfriend is Danny (Jovan Adepo), the brother of her late husband, Matt (Mamoudou Athie).

“I haven’t been happy for a really long time and he makes me happy,” says Leigh. “I just thought that you of all people would get it because everything in my life is messy and complicated, so of course the one thing that makes me happy is also messy and complicated.”

“I get that, but you’re not writing about that one thing. You’re writing about the messy and complicated stuff that people would be OK with and won’t judge you for,” says Becca.

“I’m actually not required to tell everyone on the internet who I’m having sex with,” Leigh fires back.

“No, but Leigh — all those people commenting on your essays think you’re like the perfect widow,” says Becca, adding, “It’s like on Instagram where people’s photos look perfect because they put a filter on it or they crop things out of frame. You just cropped out this huge part of your life … you’re lying to everyone.”

Becca then says with a wry smile, “I’m sorry. Maybe I’d feel better if I was sleeping with my dead husband’s sister. Except she’s an asexual corporate attorney based out of Toronto, so.”

Elsewhere in the episode “Whales Don’t Sneeze,” Danny has terrible nightmares about his brother, while Leigh struggles with her final essay until she gets the truth out of Danny. Tommy also forces Jules (Kelly Marie Tran) to face her deepest fear.

Sorry For Your Loss drops new episodes on Facebook Watch every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.

READ NEXT: Elizabeth Olsen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know