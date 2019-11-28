Is TD Bank Closed or Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019?

Thanksgiving is finally upon us, so most federal businesses and government-run services will be closed Thursday, November 28 to allow employees to spend time with their families. There is no mail delivered on Thanksgiving, and since most schools and government offices will be closed, you might be wondering if your local bank will be open or have limited hours today.

TD Bank is among the dozens of other banking institutions that are closed on Thanksgiving. The bank will be remained closed all day to allow employees to spend the holiday with family, although most branches will resume regular banking hours on Friday, November 29, according to the TD Bank website.

“Our stores will be closed on the following days so our dedicated TD Bank team can spend time with their friends and families,” the site reads. Keep reading for more information on the bank’s holiday schedule and hours.

TD Bank is Closed For Most Major Federal Holidays, but Remains Open for Presidents’ Day, Veterans Day & Columbus Day

Take a bow holiday shoppers! According to @TDBank_US's Holiday Retail Report, 70% plan to pay off their seasonal debt within 3 months. And 45% plan to pay it off in just 1! https://t.co/Yh3G2ZBYth#HolidayShopping #DebtFreeLiving pic.twitter.com/1KXSm626GO — TD Bank News (@TDNews_US) November 25, 2019

TD Bank’s holiday schedule states that the bank is closed for most federal holidays, including: Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving. However, while most banks are closed on all federal holidays, the TD Bank website proudly states that the company remains open when other banks are closed.

“We make banking convenient. That’s why we’re open when most banks are closed,” the holiday schedule reads. TD Bank remains open for Presidents’ Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day, according to the site.

The bank encourages customers to utilize their online banking system to access their accounts during holidays. “Need to handle banking during the holidays? No problem. You can access your accounts anywhere, anytime through our secure Online and Mobile Banking,” the site reads.

The Bank Remains Open For All Other Holidays, Including Black Friday

Holiday Spending Down, Credit Use Remains Strong, Cash Back is King and More Revelations from the @TDBank_US Retail Survey https://t.co/Yh3G2ZBYth #cashback #holidays pic.twitter.com/8Jq4RHdY5p — TD Bank News (@TDNews_US) November 21, 2019

Banks.org states that TD Bank is open for normal business hours on all holidays that are not listed on the holiday schedule, including Lincoln’s Birthday, Valentine’s Day, Good Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Halloween, Election Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

“[TD Bank] is open for normal banking business days unless, of course, the day falls on a Sunday. Call your bank to confirm their hours, as some branches may close early for the holiday,” Banks.org states.

TD also recommends that bankers allow for an extra day or two for processing if initiating a bank transaction close a holiday, in case the bank is experiencing delays (which is common during the holidays). It’s worth noting that the TD branches that are part of supermarket stores follow the same holiday schedule as traditional stores, so the hours may vary.

Although most TD branches are closed and don’t offer limited hours on Thanksgiving, we always recommend checking online or calling your local branch to be sure. While most banks are closed, a few do choose to stay open, so it is best to check with your local branches beforehand.