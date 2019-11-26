Thanksgiving TV Marathons, Movies and Specials for 2019

Thanksgiving is always a fun time for family, friends, and food — but it’s also a good time to relax on the couch in front of your favorite shows. For 2019, there are oodles of Christmas movies on Hallmark and Lifetime, though Hallmark Drama also has a mini-marathon of Thanksgiving movies. TBS is also running a marathon of Friends Thanksgiving episodes.
For those looking to escape the holidays, there are marathons of the Harry Potter movies, true crime shows on Investigation Discovery, The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo, and even the John Wick movies — because nothing says “Happy Thanksgiving” like kicking some bad guys’ butts. So put your feet up and snuggle in with these TV marathons and movies.
All times Eastern.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
A&E: The First 48, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. the next day
BBC: The Karate Kid movies, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Bravo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Discovery: Alaskan Bush People, 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
MTV: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. the next day
Oxygen: Blue Bloods, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day
TNT: Charmed, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Travel: These Woods Are Haunted, noon to 7 p.m.
UP: Gilmore Girls, midnight to midnight
Thursday, Nov. 28
ABC: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bravo: Below Deck, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CBS: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. to noon
Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight
Hallmark Drama: the Yule Log, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thanksgiving movie marathon, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
NBC: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. to noon
Showtime 2: Homeland, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
TBS: Friends Thanksgiving episodes, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
USA: The Harry Potter movies, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
A&E: Live PD, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bravo: Bravo’s Big Picture, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
CNBC: Shark Tank, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight
ID: Deadly Women, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
Starz: American Gods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TBS: Friends, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
USA: The Harry Potter movies, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
AMC: Christmas movie marathon, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
E!: The Twilight movies, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
FX: The X-Men movies, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day
Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight
IFC: The Final Destination movies, 3:30 p.m. to midnight
Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
Oxygen: Snapped, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TVLand: Roseanne, 1 a.m. to noon
Sunday, Dec. 1
Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight
ID: Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MTV: Ridiculousness, midnight to 11 p.m.
Paramount: The John Wick movies, 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
