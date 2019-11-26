Thanksgiving TV Marathons, Movies and Specials for 2019

Thanksgiving is always a fun time for family, friends, and food — but it’s also a good time to relax on the couch in front of your favorite shows. For 2019, there are oodles of Christmas movies on Hallmark and Lifetime, though Hallmark Drama also has a mini-marathon of Thanksgiving movies. TBS is also running a marathon of Friends Thanksgiving episodes.

For those looking to escape the holidays, there are marathons of the Harry Potter movies, true crime shows on Investigation Discovery, The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo, and even the John Wick movies — because nothing says “Happy Thanksgiving” like kicking some bad guys’ butts. So put your feet up and snuggle in with these TV marathons and movies.

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

A&E: The First 48, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. the next day

BBC: The Karate Kid movies, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Discovery: Alaskan Bush People, 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

MTV: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. the next day

Oxygen: Blue Bloods, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day

TNT: Charmed, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Travel: These Woods Are Haunted, noon to 7 p.m.

UP: Gilmore Girls, midnight to midnight

Jackson's deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey"Did someone say JACKSON!??" "That is a vat of boiling oil" "Really? Where's Quasimodo?" "What is the oil for?" "For pouring on Visigoths" "Lorelai!!" "When else am I gonna get to use my Visigoth material?" "He should've just driven it out on a monster truck. He's shamelessly catering to his demographic." Taken from Gilmore Girls S03E09 2013-09-28T18:56:36.000Z

Thursday, Nov. 28

ABC: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bravo: Below Deck, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CBS: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. to noon

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

Hallmark Drama: the Yule Log, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thanksgiving movie marathon, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

NBC: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. to noon

Showtime 2: Homeland, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TBS: Friends Thanksgiving episodes, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

USA: The Harry Potter movies, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

A&E: Live PD, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bravo: Bravo’s Big Picture, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CNBC: Shark Tank, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

ID: Deadly Women, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

Starz: American Gods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TBS: Friends, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

USA: The Harry Potter movies, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friends – Rachel's dessert, Part 1Friends Season 6 Episode 9 "The One Where Ross Got High" If You Want To Support This Channel: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=S7BFCAL48CWAG Bitcoin: 1AoXKg3d7QdUD7V6zxPfSBfn4YhNpCcnZq Thanks for watching. 2016-09-30T03:31:25.000Z

Saturday, Nov. 30

AMC: Christmas movie marathon, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

E!: The Twilight movies, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

FX: The X-Men movies, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

IFC: The Final Destination movies, 3:30 p.m. to midnight

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

Oxygen: Snapped, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TVLand: Roseanne, 1 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Dec. 1

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

ID: Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MTV: Ridiculousness, midnight to 11 p.m.

Paramount: The John Wick movies, 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

READ NEXT: How to Brine a Turkey for Thanksgiving