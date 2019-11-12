‘The Mandalorian’ Review: Visually Stunning, Witty Show Delivers Knockout Plot Twist

The Mandalorian is an amazing new addition to Disney Plus. From the moment the first episode begins, you’ll immediately feel like you’ve been transported right back into the Star Wars universe. And the way the episode ends is so intriguing, it will be tough to wait until Friday for the next installment.

This review and recap of The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 1 will have major spoilers.

The show pulled me in immediately and I truly felt like I was right back in the Star Wars universe. It started with the Mandalorian (aka Mando) collecting a bounty. It was a cold, wintry planet, which seemed like the perfect setting for the Mandalorian’s introduction.

The cinematography is stunning. This is on par with Star Wars movies and I was not disappointed. The world-building in this series is going to be epic.

If I had one complaint, it is just that I wish they labeled the planets Mando visits in captions like they do in regular Star Wars movies. That would be a nice touch to help me stay grounded on where we’re at. That’s really the only complaint I have about the entire episode.

The first scene quickly establishes Mando’s skill and his commitment to his job. He is a force to be reckoned with. We learn halfway through the episode that the Mandalorians have a unique culture and background that will be revealed bit by bit in the coming season.

Having a main character whose face you can’t see is a pretty interesting concept. There were moments when I found myself wondering if he was really as calm as he appeared or if it was just because I couldn’t see his face. At first, I felt like the mask would always give him the feeling of never being nervous or concerned – always confident. However, as the episode progressed, I learned that this wasn’t the case. Through his actions and his voice, the character’s state of mind is often clearly shown.

The first scenes were a great introduction, including Mando’s first bounty, who kept offering to pay for his own ship and such. He was a great foil to Mando, giving us a better idea of how different the Mandalorian is in composure and training. “Is it true you never take off your helmets?”

When we later saw children running with Mandalorian helmets and Mando’s refusal to take off his helmet at any point in the first episode, it became clear that yes, they take off their helmets as little as possible.

Seeing Mando’s ship and all the bounties he had collected so far was eye-opening. His negotiations gave viewers insight into the state of the Star Wars universe right now. No one wants to pay guild rates for bail jumpers, so most opportunities that come to Mando won’t even cover the cost of fuel. But there is one job from a deep pocket that’s mysterious.

In the next scene, we meet a mysterious Imperial leader who is still holding onto the old ways. He has some rough Stormtroopers with him who have seen better days, and he’s wearing an Imperial medallion on his neck.

With him is Dr. Pershing, another mysterious character whose motives aren’t yet known.

The Imperial leader is paying with Beskar, which is rare these days. He tells Mando that he can only provide a tracking FOB and the subject’s age (50), which should be enough to find his position.

Next we get to see a secret Mandalorian enclave of some sort. Everyone, even the children, is wearing the helmets. The exchange between Mando and the blacksmith was intriguing. The Beskar, we’re told, was gathered in the purge. (In case you don’t recall, Beskar is impervious to light sabers.) “It’s good to have it back in the tribe,” the blacksmith remarks. She wants to know if Mando’s signet has been revealed, and he says not yet.

The Beskar is melted and used to make a new piece in Mando’s armor. The blacksmith says, “This is extremely generous. The excess will be used to sponsor many foundlings.”

“That’s good,” he remarks. “I was once a foundling.”

That’s when we see a series of flashbacks that show explosions and a child being carried away. This must be Mando, and now we’re learning that yes, Mandalorians are indeed humans. (This was revealed before, but there was some question since non-canon works had a different story for Mandalorians.) A town is being attacked and the child is carried away, hidden in a container of some sort. He’s wearing red.

It’s in the next scene, when Mando fights the “blurrg” on a new planet, that we finally get to see that he’s not always as composed as he appears. Those animals can be tough. And this is where Mando’s personality starts to be revealed. It was a slow reveal, kind of like getting to know a new person in real life.

There’s another callback to the Mandalorians’ history, when we learn that they used to ride the great “Mythosaur.” Mando seems to fall back on some of those ancestral instincts to tame the blurrg.

(In case you’re wondering, Mythosaurs were a species native to Mandalore, the homeworld of the Mandalorians. They were large in size (think dragons) and were the dominant species on the planet until the Mandalorian Taung arrived (according to Wookieepedia.) The species was driven to extinction and now their skull is the symbol of the Mand’alor (the ruler of the Mandalorian clans.)

This show has the same great world-building that I’ve come to love from Star Wars.

The pinnacle of the episode was the fight to get Mando’s latest bounty and his interactions with the bounty droid. I loved that scene. The droid kept wanting to initiate self-destruct over and over, and it was really funny. Mando’s frustration with him was perfect. This is the type of humor I loved in Star Wars, and it looks like it’s back for this new series.

But it was the ending that really grabbed me. Mando’s bounty that the old Imperial leader wanted dead is a baby Yoda (who is 50 years old.)

This is most likely not Yoda’s actual baby. But this is a baby from Yoda’s species and he (or she) is going to be very important.

This phenomenal moment in the series is what really tied everything together for me. The plot twist with the baby Yoda is what made me realize this series is truly something special and is going to pull me back week after week. I’m glad Disney’s releasing these weekly rather than all at once for binging. I’m going to love discussing theories every week with other fans.

I can’t wait to see what’s next.