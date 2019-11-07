The Masked Singer Recap: Who Gets Unmasked Tonight? 11/6/2019

The Masked Singer returned to FOX on Wednesday, November 6 at 8/7c. Since The Masked Singer was put on a two-week hiatus to accommodate the 2019 World Series, two episodes aired back-to-back on November 6 to keep season 2 on schedule. This means that, by the end of the two-hour episode, two new celebrities were unmasked.

FOX’s official description for the prolonged episode explains “In the first hour, six celebrities take the stage for their next performances of the season and one will be unmasked. In the second hour, actor, comedian, writer and game show host Anthony Anderson joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as five Hollywood stars perform to keep their identities hidden and another will be revealed!”

Here’s who was unmasked during episode 5 of The Masked Singer:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW AND STOP READING NOW IF YOU ARE NOT CAUGHT UP AND DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED. This article will be updated as the episode airs, so check back for updates throughout.

The Penguin Was Unmasked, Revealing That the Celebrity Is…

… Sherri Shepherd!

The 6 characters performing during the first hour of the episode were the Fox, Tree, Ladybug, Flower, Rottweiler, and Penguin.

At the end of the first hour, the Penguin was voted off and therefore the first contestant unmasked tonight, and it was revealed that the celebrity behind the mask was Sherri Shepherd.

Shepherd is known as an actress, comedienne, and author, known for her roles in hit shows including 30 Rock and How I Met Your Mother.

The Black Widow Spider Was Unmasked, Revealing That the Celebrity Is…

… Raven-Symone!

Before the Black Widow took off her mask, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke both guessed correctly, predicting Raven-Symone was behind the mask based on her clues about being a child star and moving away from her squeaky-clean image.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Amber Riley, and Ken Jeong said Miranda Lambert was his final pick. Guest judge Anthony Anderson said he knew it wasn’t Raven, even though he wrote her into Black-ish as his little sister.

Raven said that being on the show was exciting to her because it gave her the opportunity to sing and perform without having to be the smiley bubbly personality that she rose to stardom as in her youth. She also said she “peed her pants” when the judges suggested that she might be a professional singer.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.