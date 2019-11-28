Is Toppers Pizza Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Toppers Pizza is closed on Thanksgiving this year, so if you’re craving a slice of pizza before heading to dinner with the family, you might be out of luck. Google notes that most Toppers’ stores are closed on Thanksgiving, and after calling around to a few local restaurants, I can personally confirm that many Toppers’ are closed on November 28, especially in smaller towns and cities.

Although most Toppers Pizza stores appear to be closed on Thanksgiving this year, some may remain open with limited hours, depending on your location. Since the pizza restaurant is chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedule may vary, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

Here’s what we know about Toppers Pizza holiday hours, schedule and history:

Toppers Pizza is Typically Closed on Thanksgiving & Christmas

According to Glass Door, employees working 35 hours or more per week receive eight paid holidays every year, including New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day/4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, holiday pay is usually left up to the franchise owner’s discretion, so it likely varies depending on your location. It’s worth noting that the site did not confirm that Toppers is closed on each of these holidays, just that full-time employees receive holiday pay if they work these days.

Toppers is generally open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., depending on the location, and is often open much later on weekends. Fridays and Saturdays are usually open until 3 a.m. or later. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Toppers Pizza restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

HSH adds that restaurants like Toppers often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days. In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Toppers Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

Toppers Strives to be the ‘Best Pizza Company in the World’

Toppers Pizza is on a mission to be the “best pizza company in the world by killing it on every detail of the customer experience,” according to its website. “Those details begin with a friendly face, making dough fresh daily and insisting on real Wisconsin cheese (and nothing but real Wisconsin cheese), and they don’t stop until we’ve double-checked your order and run (literally run) to your door so the food is still hot.”

The company’s core set of values includes living with integrity, having fun, building something special, bringing passion to what they do, and giving the customer what they want.

“Our belief in doing pizza right—respecting pizza—has been central to Toppers since before we even opened our doors. And we’re not the only ones who feel this way.”