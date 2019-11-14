Tree on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer episode 7 airs on Wednesday, November 13, and The Christmas Tree is one of 5 masked celebrities performing with the hopes of staying in the competition. In addition to a new performance by the Tree, fans will also be offered new clues about her identity and guesses from the judges about who she might be.

As we head into episode 7 of The Masked Singer, here’s what we know and what we’ve learned about The Tree:

‘The Masked Singer’ Tree Clues

If the fact that the Tree is decorated for the holidays wasn’t enough of a clue, Christmas visuals in the Tree’s clue packages all but confirm that the celebrity behind the mask has a connection to Christmas.

A reference to “delicious baking,” as well as visual clues of pots and pans and baking supplies suggests that the celebrity is known for their cooking or baking talents – perhaps as a celebrity chef?

An old-style television set serves as another visual clue about the masked singer’s identity.

The Tree said that the hardest part of the competition has been “Learning to stand on my own two purple stumps for the first time.”

She said “I work really well with others” as the Tree leaned in to kiss a face drawn onto a tree.

Key phrases during her clue package were “Beamed up into another dimension, “Strangers with candy, and “New girl in school.”

The main visual clue in the package was a Broadway Playbill that said “BLANK” on it. The Tree stepped on it as she continued walking through the woods.

Her physical clue which she brought on stage was a bowl of soup, which only made the judges more confused. The Tree explained “If it wasn’t for soup, I’m not sure I would be where I am at today.” Ken Jeong guessed that perhaps that means the celebrity got her start doing a soup commercial.

‘The Masked Singer’ Tree Guesses

Taking into consideration the Tree’s possible identity as a famous TV actor and connection to Christmas, Fuller House‘s Candace Cameron Bure is a top guess for the masked singer.

Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray have also been offered as guesses too, based on the Tree’s ties to cooking and baking.

Nicole Scherzinger’s guess for the Tree’s celebrity identity was Amy Sedaris, because she’s an actress and played the secretary in the hit Christmas movie Elf. Amy Sedaris had a cooking show called “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” so this is a good guess.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Molly Shannon because she knows the Tree is an actress and a funny person.

Ken Jeong guessed Lauren Graham because she was in Guys & Dolls on Broadway.

Robin Thicke said he still believes that the Tree might be Rachael Ray, although he doesn’t know if she’s a singer.

Zooey Deschanel has been guessed in the past, and though none of the judges guessed her during episode 7, the reference to “New Girl” in the package suggests there’s a chance she is behind the Tree mask after all.

