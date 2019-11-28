Is Whataburger Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Craving a delicious Whataburger for Thanksgiving? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business on Thanksgiving 2019. Whataburger is offering delicious meals for the holiday that you’ll definitely want to enjoy.

Whataburger & Thanksgiving

Whataburger stores are open today, just like they are every holiday but Christmas. Whataburger spokesperson Kami Lee told Heavy that Whataburger is open on Thanksgiving. She said: “The only day restaurants close is Christmas Day. Otherwise we’re open 24/7, 364 days a year.”

In addition to Thanksgiving, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

People on social media are talking about how much they love Whataburger for Thanksgiving.

@Whataburger Moved to Maryland last year, no @Whataburger. Visiting Houston this week. My Thanksgiving dinner. Live is good! pic.twitter.com/UI7FcDaYUQ — Charles Tucker (@MarineLDO05) November 27, 2019

It's tradition that I bring @Whataburger to the school Thanksgiving lunch for my son and I. pic.twitter.com/CmeBbysj4O — X-al (@OldLadyCrunk) November 22, 2019

Last year, the author of this article was sick for Thanksgiving and had Whataburger. It was delicious, so that is definitely a worthwhile choice if you’re debating about the trip to get some burgers and fries.

Whataburger News & Specials

Whataburger is currently offering a few specials, including a new Breakfast Burger for a limited time that is being served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. daily. The Monterey Melt is also available for a limited time.

This is also a great time to pick up some Christmas gifts at Whataburger’s online store. For example, they have a 2019 Christmas Sweater in orange and white. They also have custom boots, ketchup tees, and shirts with cute sayings like “Don’t Veto My Taquito.” You can even get custom Whataburger canvas shoes or running shoes. Special Whataburger socks, a James Avery fry charm, and a fry backpack are other options that might make great Christmas gifts. There are lots of Christmas decorations available too, like an inflatable Santa, a nutcracker, or a holiday table tent. You can get custom YETIs, Pez dispensers, and a buildable restaurant too.

But an old fashioned gift card would make a fun gift too.

Things have changed more recently for Whataburger. It was sold to a Chicago-based firm called BDT Capital Partners in June 2019. The investment business has bought a majority stake in the company and the original owners, the Dobson family, still have a minority stake. Although many are worried about the news, the Dobsons assured Whataburger fans that they’ll still deliver food that will make Texans proud and this is just a means for helping the business grow and expand even more. And the food, indeed, has continued to be delicious.

The chain will also continue to be headquartered in San Antonio, Texas (after recently moving from Corpus Christi) and are even planning to expand.

Tom Dobson told the Statesman that the decision was exciting and bittersweet, since the business had been part of their family for nearly 70 years. But he says the partnership with BDT is going to be a good thing, not something to worry about. Many Whataburger fans are worried about a non-Texas business owning the company, but Dobson thinks they will do the business right and be a great choice.